At Digital Foundry they have analyzed this experience with Unreal Engine 5, which leaves surprising data.

Last week the gala of The Game Awards 2021 took place, a night full of announcements where we could meet The Matrix awakens, an experience for a new generation that was presented by Keanu Reeves himself live to close an event that increasingly stands out more for its surprises than for its prizes.

The work is now available for free download at PS5 and Xbox Series X | S as part of the promotion of the new Matrix movie. In Digital Foundry They have wanted to analyze it in detail, and the truth is that it has left us very striking details, as well as completely exorbitant figures.

It has billions of polygonsIt stands out above all that it has billions of polygons to give a hyper-realistic look to both the characters and the settings. These feature more than 7,000 recreated buildings, 17,000 vehicles on the road that are destructible and 35,000 pedestrians in a city that adds almost 10 million unique and duplicate items.

The surface of the city extends to almost 16 square kilometers, with a perimeter of more than 14 kilometers long. The entire world is illuminated by the sun, the sky, and light-emitting materials, and at night most of the lighting comes from the millions of windows in buildings.

It is undoubtedly a technical feat that demonstrates the potential of the graphics engine Unreal Engine 5, with technologies such as MetaHuman, Nanite and Lumen as the protagonists of the party. As a curiosity, it is the second recent video game related to Keanu reeves, who has revealed during the promotion of The Matrix Awakens that he has not played Cyberpunk 2077, something that directly collides with the statements that CD Projekt made a while ago.

