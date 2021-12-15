The Matrix Awakens is the new demo created by Epic Games to show the photorealism that the development team managed to recreate using the new technologies of the proprietary engine of the house.

The use of Unreal Engine 5 is been widely heralded by commercials and comments as the new frontier of photorealism, capable of show graphics on the screen that could never have been achieved before: The Matrix Awakens seems to be the proof of this qualitative leap that the developers have made.

Since the announcement at The Game Awards 2021 (find our piece with all the information here) the same Keanu Reeves has put a lot of pressure on using Unreal Engine 5 for the new project inspired by The Matrix; now, with the demo at hand, we have been able to see first hand that the step forward, especially on graphics, is real.

The Matrix Awakens consists of a non-playable demo in which Epic Games tested itself on many factors: in addition to graphics and photorealism, the other real test was the surrender of the city, which was designed by combining hand-made models and procedural creation; the development team then generated a grid on which to place these models, controlling the algorithm for the rendering of buildings and inhabitants on the screen when the player were to cross it.

Epic Games’ focus for these tests is to be able to completely eliminate the problem of the uncanny valley, the “uncanny zone” of the perception we have of models as we tend to increase realism to the detriment of a manual stylization. These were the words of the staff: