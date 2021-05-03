The United States has already vaccinated more than half of its adults against COVID-19, but they could pass months before the country has vaccinated enough people to make it possible to achieve herd or group immunity.

And much of the world is still desperately waiting for access to vaccines.

Meanwhile, places that have rising vaccination rates, like the United States, can expect the marked decline in the number of cases.

A couple wearing a mask and shield to protect themselves from the coronavirus, walk along a promenade in Barcelona. (AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti.

And sooner than we imagine.

This is because cases decrease through the principle of exponential decay.

Many of us learned about the exponential growth in the early days of the pandemic to understand how a small number of cases can rapidly grow to become a major outbreak as the transmission chains multiply.

India, for example, which is immersed in a major COVID-19 crisis, is in a exponential growth phase.

Exponential growth means that the number of cases can double in just a few days.

Exponential decay is what opposite; means that the number of cases can be halved in the same period.

Understanding the exponential dynamics makes it easy to know what to expect in the next phase of the pandemic – why things will improve quickly as vaccination rates rise, and why it matters keep some precautions even after the number of cases decreases.

The exponential decay will cause infections to decrease markedly.

All prevented COVID-19 cases cut the chains of transmission, preventing many more cases in the future.

That means that the same precautions that reduce transmission enough to cause a significant decrease in the number of cases when they are high translates into a smaller decrease when the cases are low.

And those changes add up over time.

For example, reducing 1000 cases in half each day would mean a reduction of 500 cases on day 1 and 125 cases on day 3, but only 31 cases on day 5.

Therefore, the end of the pandemic will perhaps look like this: a sharp drop in cases followed by a longer period of low number of cases, although cases will increase again if people relax precautions too soon.

This pattern is already present in the United States: it took only 22 days for daily cases to decline by 100,000 from the January 8 peak of around 250,000.

But it took more than three times as long for daily cases to drop by another 100,000.

This pattern was also confirmed among the elderly, who were among the first to have access to vaccines, and in other countries, such as Israel, where the COVID-19 epidemic is under control.

Infections begin to subside when herd immunity is achieved

The key goal is to achieve herd immunity.

Takes cases to zero by slowing the spread of the virus through a combination of vaccination and immunity acquired by the infection to maintain the exponential decay, even when the society resumes its normal activities.

However, contrary to popular belief, achieving group immunity does not prevent all flare-ups, at least not initially.

It simply means that there are so few people who are susceptible to infection that the outbreaks that do occur tend to disappear and the number of cases decreases.

Over time, the shoots become each time less common.

It is possible to rapidly reduce the number of COVID-19 cases through exponential decay, even before group immunity is achieved through the vaccination rates.

We just have to maintain the transmission rates by below the inflection point between exponential growth and exponential decay: when all people with COVID-19 infect less than one person on average.

.Anything people can do to slow the spread goes a long way, including wearing face masks, getting tested, and avoiding crowded indoor spaces, particularly in light of concerns about current and future variants, as it could be what leads us to overcome. the threshold of exponential decay.

As more and more people get vaccinated, people may gradually reduce precautions while cases continue to decline.

Over time, it becomes easier and easier to keep cases low until – and this is the great thing about vaccine-driven herd or group immunity – cases can be kept that way. almost effortless once enough people are vaccinated.

That is the power of exponential decay.

Cases will spike again if restrictions are lifted too soon

However, do not expect that the path to herd immunity will be easy.

It is natural for people to want to decrease precautions when cases decrease and to feel reluctant to increase them when the cases increase again.

The problem is that it can be difficult to know to what extent precautions must be reduced while maintaining the downward trend of cases so that exponential growth does not get out of control, as is happening in India.

Oscillations in the number of cases are less drastic when there are few cases

Fortunately, the exponential dynamics that lead to drastic changes in the number of cases when these are high, makes them less marked when there are few cases.

And as more and more people get vaccinated, the swings will also shrink, as fewer people will be susceptible to getting it.

Each vaccination helps keep us in the realm of exponential decay.

The same is true of everything people do to slow the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

The synchronizationn of these efforts magnifies their impact by making the spread of the virus nearly impossible and breaking many chains of transmission at once.

The United States is still a long way from achieving herd immunity, but things could get much better sooner than that.

The worst of the pandemic may have passed sooner than you think.

Zoë McLaren is an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy in Baltimore County. Study health and economic policies to combat infectious disease epidemics, such as HIV, tuberculosis, and COVID-19.

