A magic square is a grid of numbers where each row and each column add up to the same value. On the façade of the Sagrada Familia there is a magic square with four rows and four columns, where each row and each column add up to 33. In Dürer’s mysterious painting Melencolia I there is also one. A sudoku is a magic square where each row and column add up to 1+2+…+9= 45.

If we divide each number in the Sagrada Familia square by 33, we obtain a grid where each row and each column add up to 1, so that each row and each column describes the probabilities of a random variable. A random variable can take different values, each with a certain probability. We can think of a random variable as a loaded die, where the values ​​of the variable correspond to the heads of the die and the probabilities to the chance that each head will come up.

In particular, for the Sagrada Familia square, imagine a four-sided die with one suit from the deck on each side—spades, hearts, diamonds, and clubs. The die is rigged, and when rolled, the probability of each suit coming up is 1/33, 14/33, 14/33, and 4/33, respectively. This first die, corresponding to the first row of the square of the Sagrada Familia, we painted it ocher. The second, third, and fourth rows depict other four-sided rigged dice, colored turquoise, purple, and gold, respectively.

The magic is that the columns describe other four-sided dice, which determine the color of the suit. The first column describes the probabilities of the color of the spade—ochre, turquoise, violet, or gold. The second, third and fourth columns correspond to the color of the heart, diamond and club, respectively. The key idea is that each number in a magic square plays two roles at once: it describes the probability of getting the suit (relative to its row) and the probability of getting the color (relative to its column). That is, the same numbers serve to describe the dice of clubs and the dice of colors, depending on whether they are viewed horizontally (as rows) or vertically (as columns).

Mathematically, magic squares are very important as they describe stochastic processes, and as such they have been studied extensively and are very well understood. Recently, they have been generalized to the quantum case. This means that each row and each column describe a “quantum die”; more precisely, a quantum measurement. The key is, again, that each entry plays two roles at once – one respecting its horizontal colleagues and one respecting its vertical ones. There are two sets of measurements — horizontal and vertical — that can be described by the same grid.

How is a quantum measurement described? On a normal die, the probability of rolling a result is described by a number, such as 1/33. In a quantum measurement, instead of having a number, we have a matrix. That is, a grid of numbers. So a quantum magic square is a grid where each entry is another grid. The size of the inner grids corresponds to the dimension of the quantum system. If the size is one, the inner grid is just a number and we get back a “normal” magic square. If the size is two, the quantum system is a qubit (a quantum bit), and if the size is larger, it is a quantum system with more interior levels.

Therefore, discovering quantum physics is like discovering a new universe: going from size one to larger is like a big Bang, which creates a universe of possibilities. It is a non-commutative universe, since the product of matrices is not commutative (if A and B are matrices, A times B is different from B times A), while the product of numbers is (2 times 3 equals to 3 times 2). It is also a complex universe, since it has a real part and an imaginary part. The composition of these universes is very curious, since it gives rise to entanglement. I can’t give you an insight as to why this universe is the way it is because I myself only understand quantum mathematically.

The quantum universe is full of surprises that are invisible at size one. One of them is quantum magic squares, which are much richer than their shadow at size one. For example, there are some magic squares called Greco-Roman that do not exist for six-sided dice, but yes it exists a quantum size four version of them, involving a very strong form of entanglement and the golden ratio. On the other hand, quantum magic squares they cannot be expressed in terms of simple quantum magic squares. The quantum world is not only rarer than we imagine, but rarer than we can imagineparaphrasing the quote.

I would love that these ideas were not only a matter of science, but also of art and philosophy. Of course, if Gaudí had inscribed a quantum magic square in the Sagrada Familia, it would have even more magic.

