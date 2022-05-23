A show of jugglers and acrobats on April 25 in La Palma. Claudia Arechiga

It’s not easy being a juggler. Every trick takes practice and skill—more of the former than the latter—and if you make a mistake, it’s as obvious as a ball hitting the ground. Traditionally, jugglers have learned their tricks from each other, which adds an additional difficulty: How do you explain a juggling trick?

Explaining a trick in words doesn’t seem practical. Instead, jugglers use something akin to sheet music. Instead of the five usual horizontal lines of musical scores, jugglers use only two, usually vertical (In the following image they are represented horizontally). One represents the left hand and the other the right. Along these two lines, each hand performs an action alternately, as if they were taking turns. The action normally performed by a juggler’s hand is to throw a ball or other object. Throws are represented by drawing lines that dance between both hands; each ball is usually assigned a color.

This representation is still somewhat cumbersome, is it possible to express this trick in a more practical and compact way? In the early 1980s, students at CalTech and Cambridge University found the answer. They devised a way to assign each juggling trick a unique number plate, known as Siteswap notation. The one for the trick shown in the figure is the following: 5314530. But why?

The key to the Siteswap notation is to count the number of “steps” it takes for an object to land back on a hand, whatever that may be. It is best to see it with an example, which is shown in the following image.

Wikicommons with editions by Pablo Rodríguez.

As shown in the example, there are a couple of special cases: a 0 represents an empty hand, and a 2 represents a hand that is holding a ball without throwing it. Also, most juggling tricks repeat a pattern, so the sequence of numbers will repeat itself over and over again.

So, if the number sequence 5314530 uniquely and incontrovertibly describes a juggling trick, each and every characteristic and property of said trick must be contained in the sequence. Without exception.

The number has to do with the time the ball spends flying, and therefore with the height at which it is thrown, and there are certain properties that are easily observed in the sequence of numbers. For example, when an even number appears, the ball will be picked up with the same hand with which it was thrown; if the number is odd, the ball will change hands.

Another less obvious property is the following: taking the arithmetic mean of the sequence gives the number of objects needed to do the trick. In the example above, the arithmetic mean of the elements of the sequence 5314530 is (5+3+1+4+5+3+0)/7 = 3. Just by reading the name of the trick we know how many balls we will need, no need to draw anything.

But there is still more. We can also detect fake cheats. If a juggler claims to do trick 41, calculating the arithmetic mean gives (4+1)/2=2.5. A trick with two and a half balls? It doesn’t seem possible and indeed it isn’t (namely, because it would cause two or more balls to collide at the same time in the same hand). And you didn’t have to do it to find out!

Siteswap notation is powerful enough to be used in cheat design software and it’s possible extend to more complicated tricks (with rotating objects, with several people, etc.). It is also an excellent example of how mathematics finds its application in the most unexpected places.

Pablo Rodriguez Sanchez (@DonMostrenco) is a physicist, scientific communicator and doctor in applied mathematics.

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems”.

Edition and coordination: Agate A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

You can follow MATERIA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.