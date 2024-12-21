The glass sector calls for more renewable infrastructure to face the challenge of moving towards the climate neutrality scenario without losing competitiveness

Glass manufacturing is considered an essential activity in Spain, where more than 22 million bottles and jars are made per day for the food industry. Last year there was a production of more than 2.65 million tons. Companies are committed to sustainability,…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only