Next Thursday, January 27, the Mexican team returns to the activity of the Hex End in 2022, when he enters the always complicated field of Independence Park, to measure strength against his similar Jamaica; however, after that match, games will be played behind closed doors due to the veto that exists.
He was the president of the Mexican Football Federation, yon de louis, who spoke about the issue of the games to be played without an audience in the stands, after the homophobic cries in recent games. The manager made it clear that before Costa Rica Y Panama, local meetings, only 2 thousand people will be allowed to enter by invitation, in a test prior to the game against the United States.
“The sanctions imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee will not take effect, until a final decision of said court. For the next two matches, we will not open the stadium to the general public., we will use these two parties, with a control group, to carry out the tests of the new access policies, for the parties of Mexico”.
“Of course, we have an effort, we are going to have it as a control group and the idea is that it works definitively, in the match against the United States. In this eagerness, of this transition, it is to partially open the stadium, the idea is that it be definitively against the United States and with this eliminate the risks of suffering new sanctions. If this works, we are convinced that people want to go to the stadiums to enjoy themselves and we are sure that it will have an echo in the clubs,” he said at a press conference.
The matches against Costa Rica and Panama will be played on Sunday, January 30 and Wednesday, February 2, respectively. Both, still with venue to be confirmed, will be behind closed doors and only with a minimum of attendees for a pilot test. And it is that the FMF He knows that in the third game at home, which is against the United States, they want to have a “relatively” full property and weigh the locality.
The game against U.S It will be played next Wednesday, March 23, and they will seek to get rid of the thorn, after having fallen in the most recent matches against the hated rival of the Stars and Stripes.
