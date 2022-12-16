“I choose to believe”was the expression of the Argentines that became popular in the months prior to the World Cup in Qatar 2022, listing each of the matches with respect to the 1978 and 1986 World Cups, where the Argentine national team became world champion, raising the most precious Cup.
Hours after the final against France for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, all of them have been listed regarding the last title won by the “Albiceste”, the one that had Carlos Bilardo as DT and an unstoppable Diego Armando Maradona on the field. Let’s review.
As soon as FIFA announced that Szymon Marciniak would be the judge of the final between Argentina and France, the followers of “I choose to believe” went crazy: they discovered that the Polish referee had the same birthday as the Brazilian Romualdo Arppi Filho, the man who directed the final of Mexico 86 in which Maradona’s team beat Federal Germany 3-2: on January 7.
Canada participating, Morocco going through the group stage in group F and beating Portugal (3-1 in 1986 and 1-0 in 2022, Brazil being left out in 4th place on penalties. All this happened in 1986 and 2022.
Argentina will enter the field with the light blue and white shirt, with black pants, the same as in the decisive matches of 1978 (against the Netherlands) and in 1986 (against Federal Germany). The two finals that he lost then -1990 and 2014- the Argentine team wore the blue shirt. Believe or burst.
Only in 1978 and 1986, the goalkeeper of the opposing team wore a yellow shirt. Lloris, the 1 of France, will use the same color next Sunday.
In 1986, Argentina reached the final 8 years after reaching their last final. In 2022, Argentina reaches the final 8 years after the last final played. Another exciting coincidence.
