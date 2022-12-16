In 1986, there were several results that are repeated in this world cup.

🇨🇦 Canada participating.

🇲🇦 Morocco passing the group stage in group F and beating Portugal (3-1 in 1986 and 1-0 in 2022).

🇧🇷 Brazil being left out in 4th due to penalties. pic.twitter.com/1CgrphcVt6

— Tomiconcina🎙 (@Tomiconcina1) December 16, 2022