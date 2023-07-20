The match of the heart for Romagna, how to donate: the number for text messages and calls

How to donate for the match of the heart for Romagna? What is the number to send sms or a call? How much to donate? The event is broadcast on Italia 1 this evening, 20 July 2023, at 9.15 pm live from Rimini. A friendly to support the populations of Romagna affected by the flood. The conduction is by Veronica Ruggeri, with the participation of Max Angioni and Giuseppe Giacobazzi. The National Singers team and the Golden Team for Romagna compete in this friendly match. Below is all the information on how to donate.

The number

To donate and help the populations of Romagna affected by the flood, the solidarity number 45597 is already active. Until 22 July it will be possible to support the Mediafriends ‘Mediaset per la Romagna’ campaign by donating 2 euros for each SMS sent from WINDTRE, TIM, Vodafone, Poste Mobile, Coop Voce and Tiscali mobile phones. By calling the same number from a TIM, Vodafone, WINDTRE, Fastweb, Tiscali FIXED NETWORK, you can donate 5 or 10 euros. By calling from a TWT, Convergenze, Poste Mobile landline, you can donate 5 euros or on the mediafriends.it website.

All the proceeds from “La Partita del cuore per la Romagna” will go to support the projects of five realities that operate in the area, caring for the elderly and people with physical and mental disabilities: ANFFAS FAENZA, CASA DELLA CHARITA’ LUGO, COMUNITA’ MONTEPAOLO, FONDAZIONE OPERA DON BARONIO ONLUS CESENA and PARENTS OF DISABLED CHILDREN.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The match of the heart for Romagna? Appointment on Italia 1 tonight – 20 July 2023 – at 9.15 pm live from Rimini. Streaming on Mediaset Play.