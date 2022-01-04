The # Matchday1 of # ScreamMexicoC22!

Go preparing your #Football Agenda so you don’t miss out on a new Tournament of the #LigaBBVAMX

Sign up now at https://t.co/PigIFB93t5 and receive a $ 400 gift! ? https://t.co/zKScgtX1Wh pic.twitter.com/rpLmwWqCvd

– Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) January 4, 2022