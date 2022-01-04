The presentation of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX will be this Thursday, January 6 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium between Atlético de San Luis and Club Pachuca, but the alarms would be on in some clubs because they could present coronavirus infections.
Liga MX and its clubs are working to determine if the calendar will continue as established, as the regulations of the new protocol that came into force on December 23, 2021 must be considered.
At the beginning of the week, tests were accelerated to prevent infections of the COVID-19 that has not stopped and, in turn, it is speculated that some teams would already have problems due to some infections that are known officially and unofficially.
The UANL Tigers would have up to eight infected, during the week the cases of Jesus Angulo, Carlos González Y Carlos SalcedoTherefore, his commitment to Santos Laguna, scheduled to take place next Saturday, January 8 at the Corona Stadium, would be in danger of being postponed due to a possible outbreak inside the San Nicolás de los Garza club.
However, so far, the Liga MX and the Nuevo León club have not commented on the matter on social networks, but it is expected that the next few hours will be essential to determine what will happen with the scheduled commitment.
Similarly, the club will no longer have open-door training sessions for the media, while its press conferences will be held again virtually.
The feline team ended 2021 with a preseason victory against the Deer of Merida in the volcano where Gignac, Quiñones, Venegas, Guerrero, Fulgencio Y Ownerswere the authors of the goals.
