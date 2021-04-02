The second leg of the quarter-final tie between Valencia Basket and Durán Maquinaria Ensino that was to be played this Sunday will be played, as EFE learned from sources from the Spanish Basketball Federation, from Monday, April 12, after finishing the day before the Final Four of the Eurocup in which the Valencian club participates and which is played in Hungary.

Valencia reported this Thursday of the postponement and this Friday the Galician team confirmed that the cause is the appearance of a positive for COVID 19 in its squad. How the team led by Rubén Burgos will play the semifinal of the European tournament next Friday the 9th, there was hardly any margin to play the clash before his trip to Hungary.

What’s more, The semifinals of the Women’s League will not start until April 21 to stop the tournament again due to the dispute by Perfumerías Avendia of the Euroleague Final Four, so there is time to finish the tie from that Monday 12th without having to change the schedule for the penultimate round.