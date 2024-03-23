The RFU announced the cancellation of the Russia-Paraguay match due to the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

The friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Paraguay was canceled due to the terrorist attack that occurred in the Crocus City Hall concert hall. About this on its official website reports the Russian Football Union (RFU).

The RFU noted that the parties will be able to play the match at a different time period.

Earlier, the RFU and the Russian Premier League expressed condolences to the families of the victims after the events at Crocus City Hall.

It is known that sports commentator Viktor Gusev also came to the concert of the Picnic group. He and his wife managed to escape.

Terrorists began shooting at visitors to Crocus City Hall on the evening of March 22. At the moment, the Moscow Region Ministry of Health has reported 121 victims admitted to local hospitals. In addition, according to their lists, five people did not survive, including three children.