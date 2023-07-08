A few minutes ago the information of the rescheduling of the match between Querétaro and América, corresponding to matchday 2 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, and which was agreed to take place on Sunday, July 9.
It was through a statement from the Liga MX where the suspension of the game was reported, this due to the poor conditions in which the Corregidora Stadium field is located.
“The LIGA BBVA MX informs that the Querétaro vs América match will be rescheduled due to the poor condition of the field. After several reviews of the Estadio La Corregidora field by LIGA MX and the area in charge of evaluating stadiums, this Friday it was ruled that the pitch does not meet the technical requirements for the Querétaro vs. America, corresponding to Matchday 2 of the 2023 Opening Tournament”can be read in the statement.
“The latest expert reports indicate that the pitch suffered considerable damage due to not following the dismantling protocols for an event held at the La Corregidora Stadium last Sunday, June 25. Therefore, LIGA BBVA MX informs the determination to reschedule the match, with date and time to be confirmed, in search of safeguarding the integrity of the players and the arbitration body”they added.
And it is that the rains that have hit the region, as well as a concert by the singer Carín León, ended up affecting the grass and it is not possible to play. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
