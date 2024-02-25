Through its social networks, the Monterrey Football Club announced the change of schedule for its match against Club Universidad Nacional on the corresponding Matchday 10 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament.
Initially, the meeting was scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, but the Gang announced that it will be two hours later, that is, at 7:00 p.m.
The match will take place exactly in a week, next Sunday and previously the team will have to play Matchday 9 in the middle of the week against Club Tijuana on the border, in this way it is expected that the team will be complete after the recovery of Sebastian Vegas.
For its part, the Pedregal team will come to the match after having lost on Matchday 8 in their visit to the Rebaño Sagrado by 1-3, thus ending their streak of six games without losing.
It is expected that next weekend, Rogelio Funes Moriis back with the university team after his rib injury, since he is working alongside the cats, so he would return to what was his home for eight years and where he became the institution's all-time top scorer regiomontana.
Since his arrival in Mexico City, the naturalized Mexican Argentine barely played two games for a total of 90 minutes and has not yet been able to debut with the Auriazul shirt.
