The match between Marseille and Lyon in the 10th round of the French football championship was canceled due to riots involving fans that began before the game. The publication reported this on October 29 RMC Sport with reference to chief arbitrator François Letexier.

The game was supposed to start at 22:45 Moscow time.

It is noted that Marseille fans attacked a bus with Lyon players and threw stones at it. As a result of the incident, the head coach of the guests, Fabio Grosso, was injured, whose face was cut by shards of broken glass.

According to RMC Sport, after the incident the teams held an emergency meeting.

Lyon did not want to play the match. Taking into account Lyon’s decision and the protocol established by the league, the decision was made not to start the match,” Letexier said.

After this, the announcer at the Velodrome stadium, where the match was supposed to take place, informed the fans that the game had been cancelled. Spectators were urged to remain calm and head for the exit.

Earlier, on October 5, four players of the French football club PSG Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, Randall Kolo-Mouany and Leven Kurzawa were disqualified for insulting chants after winning the match against Marseille.