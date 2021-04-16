Atlético de Madrid B – UD Melilla, corresponding to the third day of the league championship in group 5 E of Second Division B, is postponed due to six positive cases confirmed by COVID-19 in the mattress subsidiary. As the club reported, all of them are following the current protocols established by the health authorities.

“In this way, the match, initially scheduled for this Sunday at 12:00 hours, will be played as soon as possible as soon as it is proven that all circumstances allow it. For this match, they had been made available to members and the general public tickets for a reduced capacity and complying with all sanitary protection measures. Once the new meeting time and date is known, the club will contact all the fans who had acquired a seat to indicate when they will be able to use it “, settled the Athletic one.

Atlético de Madrid B is also having bad fortune with the coronavirus. Antonio Rivas’s pupils achieved a valuable victory against Villarrubia in a match with very good feelings for the rojiblancos, but this situation takes its toll on them.

