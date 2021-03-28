Nicosia (AFP)

The Spanish national football team, the 2010 world champion, escaped the trap of its Georgian host, led by French coach Willy Sanyol, and turned his failure to a fatal 2-1 victory today (Sunday) in Tbilisi in the second round of Group B competitions in the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Spain coach Luis Enrique almost paid the price for his participation in a young squad led by veterans Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, as he came out 0-1 in the first half, scored by Khvica Kvaratsiglia, before he corrected the situation at the beginning of the second by making three substitutions that restored the balance to La Roja, who succeeded in realizing A draw by Manchester City midfielder Ferran Torres in the 56th minute, before the “alternative” Leipzig midfielder Danny Olmo scored the winning goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

Enrique made seven adjustments to the squad that played the match against Greece in the first round, leaving only four players, namely Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon, striker Alvaro Morata, defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Ferran Torres.

Faced with the awkwardness of the situation, Enrique made two substitutions at the beginning of the second half, pushing Nijo Martínez and Danny Olmo in place of Diego Llorente and Brian Gil Salvatiera, and ten minutes later, he joined Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara in place of Napoli’s Italian midfielder Fabian Royce, and the team’s performance improved in terms of attacks that were rare in the first half. .

Spain held control and possession most of the match, but without activity in front of goal, especially in the first half, which saw one opportunity saved by Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Luria by banishing a powerful shot by Torres from close range to a corner that did not bear fruit, and Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon followed suit by deflecting him with a header. For the defender Guram Kashia.

Georgia succeeded in opening the scoring from a counterattack through Kvaratsekhelia, when he took advantage of his lack of censorship and a ball on a gold plate from the Uttar Kiteshvili, so he launched from the left side and penetrated into the area before he shot it with his left to the left of goalkeeper Simon.

Enrique pushed Martinis and Olmo at the start of the second half and before Alcantara came in the 55th minute, so his country managed to equalize through Ferran Torres when he took advantage of a cross from Alba from the left side and followed it with his right from close range into the empty goal.

Enrique followed up on substitutions and joined Atlético Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente in place of defender Pedro Boro, before playing his last card by involving Michael Ujarsapal in the place of Busquets, and the pressure produced a deadly goal in the second minute of stoppage time when Olmo received a ball from Alba outside the area and he shot it with a strong left, the goalkeeper tried Luria pushed her away and touched his hands and she landed the far left corner of his goal.