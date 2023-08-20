The Red Bull Ring is the quintessential Ducati track. Since the championship returned to the Austrian circuit in 2016, only two victories had escaped him, one in the wet and another with a red flag involved. Under normal conditions, Italian motorcycles had always been devastated and Pecco Bagnaia aspired to maintain the status quo, but his weekend was a class of honours.

It started with pole position on Saturday, when he also won the sprint race, leading it from start to finish and including the fastest lap. And he repeated on Sunday, winning from stoplight to flag and again with the fastest lap in his pocket. A double ‘Grand Chelem’ that to date had no equal in the championship. “It’s one of my best wins and one of the best weekends since I’ve been in MotoGP,” he said. A weekend never seen before with the new grand prix format released in 2023.

The key, again, was at the start. Bagnaia was able to maintain the position in the first braking with a specialist in these fights like Brad Binder, whom he kept at bay in the first laps when he pushed him the most. And Maverick Viñales’ Aprilia failed again, which was stuck in second position on the grid and lost its chances of fighting the Italian champion.

From there, it was a military walk for Bagnaia, who had a much higher pace than his rivals and led his closest rival, Brad Binder, by more than five seconds. The South African, in his team’s home race, Red Bull KTM, celebrated his renewal until 2026 with a double podium that consolidates him as the only non-Ducati rider in the top six positions. The title is ruled out for him, but at least he puts the discordant note in a monocolor championship.

Actually, Bagnaia is getting the face of a two-time champion. After passing the roller in Austria, he has already opened a gap of 62 and 68 points over Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi. But, above all, he has the record of the champion. In the same way that last year he was seen irregular and making mistakes, in this he does not fail and in each race he fights for victories or podiums. And that’s how championships are won.

a boring career



There was no emotion for victory, nor for second place and the battle for the last step of the podium was also resolved too soon. For most of the race that place was occupied by Álex Márquez, who did everything possible to defend the position with the two VR46 team riders. But he ran out of tires late in the race and saw Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini pass him in the closing laps. In any case, the man from Cervera had set himself the goal of consolidating himself in the top five starting in the summer and this weekend he was fifth in the ‘qualification’, fourth in the sprint and fifth in the long race.

Álex Márquez led the poor result of the Spanish pilots in Austria. Maverick Viñales had to row again after a bad start, but this time he was stuck in sixth position. Behind him, Jorge Martín did what he could after starting twelfth on the grid and having to do a ‘long lap’ during the race due to the penalty imposed in the sprint on Saturday. And ninth finished Aleix Espargaró who had grown up after his victory at Silverstone, but who throughout the weekend was one step behind his teammate, Viñales.

And the one who finally finished a long career this season was Marc Márquez. Yes, he had done it in three sprints on Saturdays, but the last time he had scored on a Sunday was on October 23, 2022 at the Malaysian GP. It was not a result to write home about either, twelfth 23 seconds behind Bagnaia, but they are steps forward in the reconstruction process that Honda is in. “In the end there is no secret, if you face the weekend with less risk and without falls, it is easy to finish the race and score points.” In two weeks the home race will arrive at the Circuit de Catalunya, but not even the field factor seems to change things. “The dynamics of this second part of the season will be like this, for now, I see myself very far from those in front.”