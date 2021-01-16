In the video of Eat you whole, the subject that C. Tangana has recorded with the legend of the bossa nova Toquinho, there are three protagonists: the artist himself, the actress Bárbara Lennie and Spain. Or, rather, the Spanish, the common thread of the referential world of The Madrilenian, the new album – and the new alter ego– from the most aesthetically ambitious Spanish musician of his generation.

Santos Bacana, director of the video, tells that the visual universe of the new Tangana (the cover man this month at ICON) is built around an investigation into the most modern and the most ancestral of our country. On traditionalism, the avant-garde, symbols that resist the passage of time and the great forgotten. And, in the video of Eat you whole, that syncretism is reflected in the architecture that surrounds its characters.

If the protagonist of the video, played by Bárbara Lennie, walks through icons of old Madrid such as the Plaza de Oriente or the nineteenth-century salons of Lhardy, that place where Madrid stew is served on silverware and in interiors that have not changed since the At the time of Valle Inclán, his encounter with C. Tangana takes place in the intact interiors of a masterpiece of Spanish architecture from the 1960s.

Santos Bacana mentions that his architectural references were the architectural work of Fisac, Vaquero Palacios and Carvajal. And, among them, the latter, Javier Carvajal (1926-2013) “fit very well for this bossa, because we wanted it to be a house, the house of The Madrilenian “. And the chosen one is nothing less than Casa Carvajal, which “has that world mid centuryIt is warm and at the same time distant ”, he points out.

Casa Carvajal was built in 1966, curiously the same year that Toquinho published his first full-length, O Violão de Toquinho. It was the residence of the architect himself, a true legend whose legacy, in recent years, has grown thanks to the gaze of a new generation that has claimed fascinating works such as the Torre de Valencia (Madrid) or, especially, the luxurious houses which he built in the sixties and seventies in the residential neighborhoods on the outskirts of Madrid.

Of all of them, this is the most famous. It is in Somosaguas, on the same farm where Carvajal built another of his landmarks for his in-laws, the García-Valdecasas house, and not far from Casa Sobrino, another of those half-rediscovered jewels. In his own residence, the most ambitious of all, Carvajal brought his vision of architecture to a climax. On the one hand, brutalist volumes, strict geometry and exposed concrete. On the other, a vegetation that shapes the interior and exterior space.

The house is built around a central garden and surrounded by carefully planned gardens, in an approach that recalls that the masters of modern Spanish architecture drank from Frank Lloyd Wright and Le Corbusier, but also from The Alhambra and the Hispano-Muslim model. Today it is an oasis and a rarity that, moreover, has been on sale for months.

“We were lucky that, for the first time in many years, the Carvajal house was available to shoot in it,” recalls Santos Bacana, who explains how his approach and that of the art director, Cristina Ramos, changed radically when he saw The burrow, the classic of Spanish cinema that Carlos Saura directed in 1969, when the house still smelled of fresh paint. “When we arrived at the house it was full of the owners’ furniture, and it took us a while to see it,” says the director. “But when we saw Saura’s film, we got a different idea of ​​how to take advantage of space.” For a day, they emptied its main rooms until it was restored to nudity and a distribution of space close to Carvajal’s original idea. “The owner of the house herself was surprised,” she says, referring to Cristina Rodríguez de Acuña Martínez, who has lived in this house since her adolescence and has expressed her vision of her in Crossed looks. The Carvajal House, a photobook published by Asymmetric Editions.

In the video of Eat you whole, the camera travels the spacious living room open to the garden through large windows, sculptural furniture, terracotta floors. But also the kitchen where we find the artist cutting garlic on the counter. Once again, a traditional lightning breaking the coldness of the avant-garde. “That kitchen does not belong to Los Angeles or Berlin,” explains Bacana. “It’s a Spanish kitchen, and that’s why we decided that Pucho shouldn’t be serving dinner in the living room, but preparing it.” Interestingly, that very dissonance was a fundamental ingredient of The burrow, a film in which the polished and avant-garde perfection of the house contrasts with the emotional life of a boiling marriage. In it, Geraldine Chaplin endeavored to make a home livable and warm whose dimensions exceeded it.

That was the first time that the gaze of the external viewer penetrated the walls of Casa Carvajal to discover his intimate life. In January 2021, 55 years after its construction, the half million views it accumulates Eat you whole in less than 24 hours after its publication on Youtube promises to engrave the image of this masterpiece of Spanish architecture on the retina of a new generation. History is an accumulation of coincidences.