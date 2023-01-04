Three and a half years in prison. A federal court in Boston has decided this Wednesday that this is the sentence that William Rick Singer, 62, will have to serve as the mastermind of a plot that bought places in select universities for the children of very wealthy parents to study.

The network that Singer had set up, which the FBI dismantled in the operation called Varsity Blues, is the one with the largest tentacles that has been known so far in the world of education in the United States. It revealed, through more than three years of research, to what extent very privileged families were willing to go to the greatest extremes, and pay real millions, in order to guarantee their offspring entry into an elite university. And he exposed some centers, administrators and workers already suspected of elitism.

Prosecutors had accused Singer as the mastermind behind the operation. An operation that opened – as the defendant himself liked to describe it – a “lateral” university access for children of privilege and that, according to the complaints, “tremendously corrupted the integrity of the admissions process.”

The investigation into the scheme began in 2018. In 2019, Singer pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy, organized conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of justice. Throughout the investigation, she actively cooperated with the police to provide information on a clientele that included executives from some of the largest companies in the country to celebrities such as actresses Lori Loughlin (forced parents) or Felicity Huffmann.

During that time, Singer recorded hundreds of phone conversations and meetings with parents and college coaches that led to the arrest of dozens of suspects. More than fifty people, including parents who paid off the mastermind of the operation, administrators who tampered with test scores, and elite college coaches who accepted bribes in exchange for signing unathletic students, have been found guilty in the operation. Varsity Blues.

The sentence that has finally been imposed on Singer is the largest ever awarded in the case. It is much higher than what her lawyers requested, a maximum of six months in prison. But it’s also well short of what prosecutors had asked for, a full six years in prison.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“Without this defendant, without Rick Singer hatching this plot, planning this plot and putting it into motion, this would never have happened,” the prosecutors in the case have alleged.

In a letter to the judges, for his part, Singer has attributed his behavior to a mentality inherited from his childhood that justifies “succeeding by any means” and in which lying is acceptable if he achieves the desired result. He declares himself completely sorry for his actions: “By marginalizing what was morally, ethically and legally correct in favor of what I perceived as the ‘game’ of college admissions, I have lost everything.” .

The scammer, who between 2011 and 2019 received up to $25 million from wealthy parents and resided in a vast mansion in Orange County, south of Los Angeles in California, now lived in a modest trailer park in Florida.

During his successful years, Singer charged between $15,000 and $75,000 for his most basic services. More than a million in more complicated cases. The money was managed through two entities. The first, called The Edge (the advantage, in Spanish) College and Career Network, was a consultancy based in the privileged Californian town of Newport Beach that prepared the entrance to the university. The second was The Key (the key, in Spanish) Worlwide Foundation, a non-profit organization that channeled payments camouflaging them as donations.

Among the universities where Singer slipped his protégés are names as prestigious as Georgetown in Washington DC, the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA), Yale or Stanford.

His methods were diverse. In some cases, he managed to alter the scores of the SAT and ACT exams, equivalent to the Spanish EvAU, or even get someone else to take the test instead of his client.

In others, the route was sports. Through bribery or forgery, he managed to persuade coaches from the desired universities to sign the student, whom he presented as an athlete of extraordinary quality who would guarantee glory to his team. In one particularly complex case – which cost the parents a whopping $1.2 million – he fabricated a whole star rowing record for a young girl. She created for him a non-existent past of regatta victories, she presented photos that allegedly showed her in her boat and falsified recommendations from a study center in China certifying that the girl had studied there and trained there.

In his letter to the judge, Singer says he “wakes up every day feeling shame, remorse and sorrow.”

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region