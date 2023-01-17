The ‘Qatargate’ promises to give new headlines. The alleged mastermind of the plot, Pier Antonio Panzeri, signed an agreement on Tuesday with the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office in which he promises to collaborate with the investigation related to the bribery plot by Qatar and Morocco to try to influence Parliament’s decisions. European. More specifically, Panzeri gave his word that he will offer “complete, sincere and truthful statements” about the participation in crimes “of third parties” and also about his own role in the case. The former Italian MEP will not be released from prison, but will manage to “limit” the sentence imposed by the Belgian Justice in exchange.

In the text agreed upon by the two parties, Panzeri assures that it will reveal the ‘modus operandi’ of the criminal organization, as well as the financial structures used by the criminal organization. Panzeri also affirms that it will reveal the entire framework of the case, the “interested parties” in ‘Qatargate’ and the benefits offered, in addition to revealing the identity of “known and unknown” people who participated in the plot or who received bribes. .

Belgian Justice is especially interested in this last point, which could give an idea of ​​the scope of this plot within the European Parliament. So far, four people have been charged, including one of the vice presidents of the community institution, the Greek socialist Eva Kaili. The case also affects her husband, the MEP adviser Francesco Giorgi, and the director of the NGO ‘No Peace Without Justice’, Niccolo Figa-Talamanca.

Suspicions and paid trips



Since the beginning of the investigation, the Belgian Justice has designated the Italian Pier-Antonio Panzeri as the leader of the organization. The politician was arrested on December 10 and remains in jail, accused of leading a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption. At his home in Brussels, the Police seized about 600,000 euros in cash. Through a statement, the Prosecutor’s Office announced this Tuesday that it will confiscate all the assets that the politician acquired illegally, which have a value of more than one million euros.

This is the second time that the Belgian Prosecutor’s Office has reached a “repentance” agreement, which gets its name from the Italian law created to combat the Mafia.

Meanwhile, and in the absence of knowing the revelations of the leader of ‘Qatargate’, the case already affects two other MEPs: the Belgian Marc Tarabella and the Italian Andrea Cozzolino. The Eurocámara began this week the formal procedure to withdraw their immunity, at the request of the Belgian Justice.

Investigations directly link Tarabella to Panzeri. According to information revealed by the Belgian newspaper ‘L’Echo’, the MEP, who served as vice-president of the delegation for relations with the Arabian Peninsula, would have received up to 120,000 euros from the former Italian MEP. Until now, Tarabella has denied his involvement in ‘Qatargate’ and this Tuesday he refused to leave the group of European Socialists, contrary to what its leader Iratxe García demanded of him.

Suspicions have hung over Tarabella for weeks, after she acknowledged that she did not declare a paid trip to Qatar in 2021. She is not the only one: the French Marie Arena, president of a European Parliament subcommittee, was also accused of not reporting a trip paid by this Gulf country.

In the case of Andrea Cozzolino, the Prosecutor’s Office links him to the plot through his MEP assistant, Francesco Giorgi, who has already confessed his involvement and who worked as a Panzeri adviser a few years ago.