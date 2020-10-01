The issue of Bollywood drugs chat remains in the news these days. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating the matter. In this case, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have been questioned by the NCB so far. According to media reports, the ‘mastermind’ behind this alleged Bollywood drugs nexus is an actor who has previously been a supermodel.

Can send summons to NCB in the coming days

According to a Network 18 report, three more actors are under investigation in the Bollywood drugs case and the alleged ‘mastermind’ is an actor who used to be a model. NCB can send summons to these three for questioning in the coming days. NCB is trying to uncover the identities of those who are supplying drugs to actors, directors and producers in the film industry. Reports said the alleged ‘mastermind’ is a big player in the case and is believed to be associated with all peddlers and who consumes and purchases drugs in the film industry. However, NCB has not officially commented on this.

Riya’s lawyer said

Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Manashinde said in an interview that the actress had not implicated any actor during questioning. He said, Riya has not named anyone in her statement. If NCB or anyone is saying that, then it is completely wrong. There is no evidence that Riya did not name anyone other than Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB has arrested 20 people

Let us tell you that in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the NCB intervened in the matter after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation of money laundering revealed the drugs. After this, many people have been named in the NCB investigation and so far about 20 people have been arrested.