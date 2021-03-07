With Halo Infinite to come, the Master Chief is back in the limelight. And it seems that we could see the Master Chief in Smash Bros. Phil Spencer was leaving a lot of clues about possible deals and promises for the near future of Xbox. Among other things, there has been talk of the real possibility of a deal with Kojima Productions. But it seems that the expected arrival of the Master Chief to Super Smash Bros may happen soon.

During Microsoft’s Gaming Summit event, Phil Spencer left a lot of clues about what could come to Xbox. Among other things there was a Switch on the shelf. Miles Dompier from Windows Central was talking a bit about the meaning of these clues in a recent video, and among other things said that the Switch on the shelf surely indicated that we will see the Master Chief in Smash Bros.

The Master Chief in Smash Bros? Phil Spencer’s clues would point to it

It is not the first time that there has been talk of the possibility of seeing the Master Chief in Smash Bros. In fact, in October 2020, after the arrival of Steve (Minecraft) was announced to the Nintendo fighting game, Brian Farrad hinted that the Master Chief was making his way to Super Smash Bros. If this is officially announced, in addition to being interesting news for Xbox fans who also have a Switch, the good relationship between Microsoft and Nintendo would be confirmed once again.

So much Steve from Minecraft as Banjo Kazooi are already in Super Smash Bros. That we see the Master Chief in Super Smash Bros makes sense because it also serves as publicity for the next release. But this isn’t the only interpretation of that Switch behind Phil Spencer. The most daring have said that it could be the arrival of xCloud to the hybrid of Nintendo. However, Miles Dompier himself believes that this is highly unlikely.