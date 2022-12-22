US military observe from the other bank of the Rio Grande the Latin American migrants crowded on the Mexican side of the border. / JOHN MOORE / AFP

The Government of Texas has deployed this Wednesday 400 members of the National Guard and the Federal Police on the border between Ciudad Juárez (Mexico) and El Paso (Texas), as well as concertinas and military trucks. It is a section in which there is no wall and only a channel of the Rio Grande separates the migrants who crowd the shore