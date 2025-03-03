The strong American gold demand is “sucking” bullion from some countries, since operators try to accumulate it before the tariffs of US President Donald Trump about Canada and Mexico enter into action. There is an “excess of gold” in the vaults of New York, Adrian Ash, director of Research at Bullionvault, recently acknowledged, to the CNBC.

More than 600 tons, or almost 20 million ounces of gold, have been transported to the battleship cameras of the city Since December last year, according to data provided by the World Gold Council. Stocks in Comodities Exchange Center (Comex) have risen 87% since Trump won the elections, which, according to sources cited by the Financial Times. That amount of gold does not normally belong to New York, explains John Reade, Market Strata of the World Council of Gold for Asia and Europe. “It only remains there when extraordinary circumstances occur,” says the expert.

What is happening? The Threat of tariffs on gold It has prompted American banks, investors and operators to move the precious metal to the aforementioned (Comex) and other armored cameras in New York, when otherwise Normally it would be stored in London. “There is concern that imminent tariffs on Canada and Mexico affect both gold and silver,” Nicky Shiels, head of MKS Pamp metal strategy.

“In addition to the rise in the price of the gold of gold, an escape from the gold of the London market to ‘take refuge’ in the USA is occurring in parallel. And it does not seem that there is any known threat in London but because of the attraction of the US market at this time for the business world and, also, to prevent the sanctions and tariffs that Donald Trump is applying to certain countries Also affect gold that has not been ready to take refuge in time, “the economist Juan Ignacio Crespo analyzes in more detail.

Trump has recently stated that American tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada will continue after the postponement of their application next week expires. On February 1, the US President signed executive orders that imposed 25% tariffs on products from both countries. But some investors fear that the tariff threat goes beyond these two countries. There are concerns on the prowl that wider tariffs also enter into play in the United Kingdom and Switzerland, which are also great physical gold centersAdd Shiels.

“The biggest concern is that there may be a general tariff about all imports to the US and that this can also be applied to gold,” Nikos Kavalis, Managing Director of Metals Focus. Canada and Mexico are among the largest gold exporters to the USA. In fact, the US is the country that imports the most gold from Canada, followed by Switzerland, Colombia, Mexico and South Africa, according to OEC World data.

Since Trump’s electoral victory last November, gold futures in the US have exceeded their international counterparts, creating arbitration opportunities for those capable of transferring large amounts of bullion to the US, according to industry observers. These connoisseurs of the Gold Universe attribute the movement largely to operators who want to close short positions, or those who have physical gold in New York and expect to sell in short futures contracts to capture the huge premium.

Reservations for four years

According to data from BullionvaultUS stores already have reservations for four years of the demand for gold and American consumers. The operators are from the opinion that Trump “could impose 100% tariffs on US gold imports tomorrow” without doing a dent in gold prices in the country because there would be enough gold in the vaults, Ash develops.

Although there is usually no pressing need for physical gold deliveries, investors need to be sure that they can be done, something that Trump’s tariffs threaten to interrupt. “Very few people have to deliver normally, but you always need to be able to make deliveries,” clarifies Reade, of the World Gold Council. “But now you suddenly worry that you can have to pay an import tariff, then you don’t want your gold in London, You need to have it in New York before the tariff. Supply chains have been interrupted by this enormous suction noise, which has been the US importing gold before possible tariffs, “the expert expands.

A factor that complicates things is that Comex’s depositarians largely make deliveries through one kilogram barswhich are usually only available in selected regions such as China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and India. And there is the case that refineries only have a limited capacity to produce bars of one kilogram, says Reade. “Suddenly, everyone has been trying to get a kilogram linges suitable to be placed in the Comex stores and send them to New York, and that means that other gold flows have been interrupted,” he adds in statements to the CNBC.

London, often known as the Central Gold Market, has experienced a great impact with all this dynamic. “As the market has been transferring the gold inventories of the private battleships in London to the Comex’s armored chambers, the availability of metal in the private armored chambers of London has been decreasing,” says Kavalis, managing director of Metals Focus. “All this has caused Colas and delays of several weeks for those who want to withdraw gold from the Bank of England“Crespo also points out.

They are also being removed from London Great Golden bears to other refineries around the world, where they can melt and refine in a kilo bars, since Standard bulls stored in London are 400 ounces (12.5 kilos). The gold reserves in the battleships of London fell for the third consecutive month in January, according to data from the London Bullion Market Association. The amount of gold reserves in January was 1.7% lower than December. Swiss gold exports to the US also increased in January until reaching the highest level in at least 13 years, according to Reuters information that quotes data from the Swiss customs. And Singapore has sent more gold than normal to the US, Kavalis adds.