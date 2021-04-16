The farewell of Philip of Edinburgh is planned to the extent of the restrictions imposed by this difficult pandemic. Also due to the popularity of Prince Consort.

In this conjunction, it is impossible not to bring to the present the funeral of the beloved Lady Di -Queen of hearts- as she liked to be called.

23 years have passed since that unexpected news and the images of his massive last goodbye are still present.

Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother attended the ceremony honoring Lady Di.

An estimated two and a half million people came to fire Lady Di.

* Farewell to Lady di it monopolized the streets of London and the televisions of half the world.

Offerings for Diana of Wales upholstered the entrances of the royal palaces.

Prince William and Harry fired their mother at a very young age.

* For weeks, the entrances to Buckingham palaces and Kensington -in the center of London- were upholstered with bouquets of flowers in his honor.

The royal family wanted to remain silent and, in the face of popular clamor, expressed their condolences.

* It is estimated that two and a half million heartbroken people came to fire her.

The repercussions of Lady Di’s funeral reached the whole world.

* The image of princes William and Harry young behind their mother’s coffin and overwhelmed by the amount of people moved and was replicated in newspapers around the world.

The image of princes Harry William was moving.

* The princes william and harry they learned of their mother’s death when they were with their grandparents, the kings of england and his cousins, on summer vacation in the Balmoral monarchical residence.

Elton John fired his great friend.

* The Crown chose silence in the first place. Then, before the popular outcry, the queen had to break the silence and travel five days later to the Buckingham Palace.

“She was an exceptional being. I admired and respected her for her energy and commitment to others and especially for her devotion to her two children. No one who knew Diana will ever forget her,” said the Queen Isabel at that moment.

Lady Di died in a tragic accident on August 31, 1997.

Look also

