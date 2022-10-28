Managua.- The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, blamed this Thursday the sanctions imposed by the United States Government of the massive exodus of migrants undocumented immigrants arriving in that North American country, which includes substantial increases in Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.

“Those who cause these waves of immigrants, who leave desperately (to the US), they are the North American rulers with their terrorist policies, violators of human rights,” said the Sandinista president at a ceremony on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the constitution of the Ministry of the Interior, previously called the Ministry of the Interior.

In the act, broadcast on radio and television, Ortega pointed out to Washington that it is practicing a “gangster” policy, which consists, according to what he said, of sending messengers to all the countries of the world with the message that one must do what the “Yankees” say or threaten them with sanctions and aggression.

In his opinion, all those sanctions that have been applied around the world have caused “greater damage and greater crisis” in the planet.

“And then they are there complaining about why immigrants” are looking for the US., he questioned.

“Keep imposing sanctions and more immigrants will go to the United States, no matter how much they want to close the doors!” he added.

He argued that there are no “doors that can be closed to immigrants, because they are a force that has the right and morality to open the doors of those who are denying them the right to work in their countries.”

Ortega said that Nicaraguawhich has a free visa agreement with Cuba and Venezuelais not to blame for the massive migration of citizens from those countries, but rather, in the case of the island, due to the “brutal blockade” imposed by the US.

The US authorities made a total of 2,766,582 arrests of undocumented migrants during fiscal year 2022, an unprecedented figure, according to the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

The captures of Venezuelan migrants went from 5,279 in May to 17,811 in July and 33,961 in September, and totaled 189,520 in the entire fiscal period, which ran from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.

Likewise, authorities detained 224,607 Cubans in fiscal year 2022.

“The failed regimes of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua continued to push a new wave of immigration throughout the hemisphere,” CBP Director Chris Magnus said in a written statement Monday.

The administration of President Joe Biden announced a new policy for Venezuelan migrants that stipulates the return to Mexico of most of them and, according to Magnus, “in the last week the number of Venezuelans who tried to enter the country decreased by almost 80% compared to the week before the launch of that measure.”

In the fiscal year there were 823,057 captures of Mexican migrants, 238,061 Guatemalans, 214,975 Hondurans, 164,600 Nicaraguans, 130,971 Colombians, 97,197 Salvadorans and 56,506 Haitians.