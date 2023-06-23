From Madrid, Valencia, Barcelona and Seville, but also from further afield: from Germany, France, Great Britain and even Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Israel, Japan, Mexico and Venezuela. Cartagena feels heavy metal through its streets, the same ones that the first attendees walked through yesterday, Thursday, of the nearly 60,000 spectators expected from today until Sunday, at the Rock Imperium festival. The surroundings of the venue installed on the Cuesta del Batel and the Campus de la Muralla del Mar were already abuzz with rock and roll lovers in the afternoon, like the lobbies of the city’s hotels, which at noon began to welcome the first clients that this weekend will not give them respite and will crowd their rooms.

The one that will notice it the most is the Los Habaneros hotel, the closest to the venue. This, like the rest of the urban establishments, like many in the Cabo de Palos and La Manga area, have posted the full sign. “Today [por ayer] We have already begun to receive the first fans, those who take advantage and come a day before the concerts, to get to know the city and go sightseeing. 25% of those who have to arrive during these three days have already arrived, ”explained the president of the Cartagena Hotel Association (Agruphotel), Bartolomé Vera.

With their backpacks and dressed in their Kiss, Europe, Stratovarius and Deep Purple t-shirts and their metal look Carlos Ruiz, Esther Botella, Vicente González and Carmina Borrego, four forty-year-olds from Getafe who arrived yesterday to “ get to know Cartagena first” and then “enjoy for the fifth time”, –for the first of them–, the concert of the American band Kiss, who will give their last concert in Spain on Sunday.

first queues



Queuing up to collect the bracelets to access the festival starting this noon were Carmelo Bautista and Andrés Ballesteros, two lovers of rock music, who are repeating in Cartagena this year. «We are from Valencia and since we had such a good time last year, we repeat this year. Before starting to jump, we want to see several museums that in 2022 we left unvisited, ”the first of them detailed. Both are staying in a tourist apartment that they reserved in February. As in hotels, there are no free places in these establishments either, there are only in some rural houses, where the occupancy level is 75%.

Inside the concert, 800 people will work, such as security guards, waiters, ticket office staff and cleaners, among others.

The city’s bars will also benefit greatly from this event, especially those in the area surrounding the venue, such as the Techos Bajos, La Casa del Pescador and Varadero restaurants, where almost everything is reserved. Other more central ones, such as Abacería del Rey, located in Plaza del Rey, run by businesswoman Queru Rosique, is also full until Sunday. In this case, weeks ago they created special menus for this weekend and they reached an agreement with the Cartagena Rockers Association, whose members have taken over the premises and the terrace for three days.

local entrepreneurs



The benefits of the festival will also be distributed among many other businessmen: taxi drivers, assembly, security and catering companies, among others. Within the concert, 800 people will work, such as security guards, waiters, ticket office and cleaning staff, maintenance workers, shop assistants and assistants, among others.

Of the more than 20,000 people a day that the organization expects daily, the museums and shops will also take advantage of it, especially those selling souvenirs and gifts. All of them will join the almost three thousand tourists who will arrive on two cruise ships between Saturday and Sunday and those who will participate in the EnorgulleCT party on Saturday, on the esplanade of the Alfonso XII Wharf.

For everything to run smoothly, the City Council has set up a security device made up of 850 members of the Local Police, Civil Guard, National Police, Civil Protection and Firefighters, including security personnel from the organization.

The facilities of the Cuesta del Batel were visited yesterday by the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, who highlighted the level of the participating bands and “how much Cartagena can offer spectators who visit us from all over the world.” The director of Rock Imperium, Juan Antonio Muñoz, confessed that the future of the festival is in Cartagena, “a great cultural asset for the city, for the community and for the country, due to the multitude of people who come from all corners.” The staff of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) will be able to access their jobs in the normal way today and tomorrow, as planned. In addition, evacuation routes have been set up on the Campus.

“We have many reservations, so we have hired more waiters”

Customers at the terrace bar of the Hotel Los Habaneros.



The trucks parked in front of the Techos Bajos and La Casa del Pescador restaurants, from which an operator was unloading boxes of soft drinks and thirds of beer, together with the ten barrels stacked on one side of the Varadero, gave an idea of ​​what they expect these venues this weekend: a whole avalanche of customers from the Rock Imperium. «As we already had a lot of work last year, this time we have prepared ourselves thoroughly. We have even hired three more waiters and a cook. We expect a lot of fuss, like last year, that we don’t stop for a second,” Salvador Artés, the manager of the Varadero restaurant, located opposite the fishermen’s market, explained to LA VERDAD.

At La Casa del Pescador they want to take advantage of the festival’s momentum and have placed bars all over their terrace, as they did last year. So, crowds of clients flocked throughout the weekend to eat and drink, just like at Los Habaneros, the hotel on San Diego street, where the manager, Bartolomé Vera, has done the same.

Since yesterday morning it has two waiters serving sandwiches and beer at very affordable prices. «I think it is a good way to create atmosphere. We play rock music so that our guests stay with us longer. It is strange, but very few businesses in Cartagena have taken advantage of the festival to attract the attention of customers with offers,” Vera explained.

Bars and restaurants in the old town also have reservations for this coming weekend, which they would not have without the Rock Imperium, such as La Mejillonera and Abacería del Rey.