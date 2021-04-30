The massista leader Alexis guerrera will assume the head of the Ministry of Transport after the death of Mario Meoni, as confirmed to Clarion official sources.

Guerrera was mayor of General Pinto and currently serves as president of Trenes Argentinos Infraestructura (TAI).

His appointment in Transportation was confirmed after a series of direct steps made by President Alberto Fernández himself.

In this regard, the sources consulted by Clarín indicated that Guerrera had a conversation this Friday with the Head of State and that two days ago he had breakfast with him at Quinta de Olivos.

The one chosen to lead the Ministry of Transport is a leader who came to the national government for his militancy in the Renewal Front that leads Sergio Massa.

After Meoni’s death, on April 23 in a car accident on Route 7, Guerrera spoke to ratify the continuity of the work plan implemented in the Minister of Transport.

“All the companies and departments of the Ministry of Transportation are working fully, fully dedicated to the works, working fully because that is a way to honor Mario’s memory,” said the national official.

The head of TAI stressed that “Mario was pressing us every day, in a good way, to advance with ideas, with projects to respond to mayors and governors. Argentina has lost a great worker.”

In 2006, after getting his re-election to General Pinto for the Victory Front (FpV), Guerrero formalized his decision to break with the then Kirchnerist space to join Massa’s space.

News in development.