Lucila Huila touches the coffins of her sons Hiner and Esneider Collazos, victims of a massacre in the province of Cauca, before their funeral. ERNESTO GUZMAN JR / EFE

The rearrangement and fragmentation of the conflict in Colombia makes it difficult to identify the perpetrators of the massacres that have plagued the country in the last two years. The massacres, which have left at least 45 victims this month, are costing the lives of residents of rural areas in at least five regions of the Andean country while an effective response by the government of Iván Duque to the degradation of the violence. Arauca, on the border with Venezuela; Nariño, the department that borders Ecuador; Cauca, indigenous land; and Catatumbo, which shares more than 400 kilometers with Venezuelans, are some of the names that are repeated over and over again. According to the United Nations Human Rights organization, this year alone 33 massacres have been recorded and there are still seven to be documented, in addition to 97 murders of social leaders.

Although it is a forewarned phenomenon, public opinion still wonders who is behind these massacres and why the spiral of violence continues. The answer is as complex as the number and diversity of armed organizations operating in the territory today. After the disarmament of the FARC guerrilla, whose organization became a political party, the new face of the conflict in Colombia became more confused and focused.

The government of Iván Duque, who came to the presidency two years ago as a staunch critic of the peace agreement with the FARC, says that “today’s massacres are the same as yesterday and for the same reasons. Ex-FARC, National Liberation Army, drug trafficking groups and criminals of all kinds ”, as stated by Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo. The figures of Historical Memory Center, a government entity that has documented the conflict, indicate otherwise: although all the groups have used the massacres as a method of terror, of the 1,982 that occurred between 1985 and 2012, 58% were committed by paramilitaries.

Additionally, several analysts differ from the official account that “they are the same” and point out that there are changes not only in the type of armed actors but also in their methods and warn that understanding that the conflict has already mutated is key to a more forceful government response and not just in reaction to each massacre. If before the peace agreement there were organizations “of a national order with relative capacity for cohesion and command, today there are multiple organizations with local influence”, observe the analysts Juan Carlos Garzón, Kyle Johnson and Luis Fernando Trejos. “While some groups continue to be politicized, the ideology variable has weakened. And, in terms of method, these groups avoid direct confrontation with the State ”, adds Garzón, director of Conflict Dynamics at the Ideas for Peace Foundation (FIP) in conversation with EL PAÍS.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has insisted, for its part, on the existence of at least five conflicts in Colombia. With the National Liberation Army (ELN), considered the last guerrilla in the country, which has been strengthening to become the most active group; with the structure of the Clan del Golfo, emerged from the remnants of the paramilitary groups; with the People’s Liberation Army (EPL), which has been strengthened since 2017; with the FARC dissidents, that is, those who withdrew from the peace process; and the last between the ELN and the EPL who are facing each other in some areas. The humanitarian organization has just revealed a worrying figure – which is in addition to the massacres and assassinations of leaders -, since the signing of the Peace Agreement, there have been 466 cases of disappearances.

The impact of the peace process

The government has defended itself saying that it is not a question of a return to the past because the massacres, which he now publicly names as “collective homicides”, “did not return because they never left”, in the words of President Iván Duque. A look at the figures from the United Nations Office for Human Rights shows that there is an increasing trend during his administration but that this has been coming since the end of 2017, in the last time of the Government of Juan Manuel Santos. That year, says Jorge Restrepo, director of the Center for Conflict Analysis Resources (Cerac), “the breaking point can be seen, on the rise: December 2017 by then the massacres as a type of armed violence had almost disappeared.”

In 2017, according to UN11 killings were registered; in 2018, 29 and last year it was 36. The first eight months of 2020 reveal that the increase is even more pronounced. “Now, the facts tell us that we are far from the beginning of the century when in a single year there were 1,400 victims of massacres in Colombia,” says Garzón, adding that Colombia did feel “the positive impacts of the process with the FARC.”

But beyond these counts – whose measurement methodology differs between the Government and the UN – the massacres sow terror among the communities and activate other violations such as the massive displacement of peasants. This has happened in El Catatumbo, on the border with Venezuela, where five massacres so far this year forced 2,600 people to flee their fields. The high number of illicit crops, more than a quarter of the country’s total, the presence of the ELN and the Los Rastrojos gang and the arrival of 25,000 migrants converge in this area. “The conflict is already reaching the leaks of the city of Cúcuta. It is a dramatic picture and that is why we ask for an immediate response and a humanitarian agreement that protects the population, ”said former President Ernesto Samper.

Drug trafficking is not the only explanation

The Government insists on the hypothesis that everything happens due to drug trafficking, but various analysts affirm that although this business has weight, it does not manage to explain all the cases. An example is the massacre of five people in Arauca, where there is no high presence of coca crops and which apparently would be related to a social sanction by dissidents; Nor is the case of Cali where five young men were murdered in a sugarcane field and which, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, was committed by two vigilantes without any connection to armed groups; or that of Cauca where the context of indigenous resistance and the brutality of the dissidents forces us to read more than drug trafficking.

Through the security adviser Rafael Guarín, the Executive this week has recognized the seriousness of a problem that is not solved only with more military presence, and has indicated that a comprehensive intervention approach is needed in those places with institutional gaps. He cautions, however, that voluntary substitution agreements have often turned out to be a perverse incentive.