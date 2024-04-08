Rome, the story of the pickpocket who decided to change her life. The beatings and his past

Meri Sec is the 39 year old Croatian brutally attacked in the metro Rome from his “bosses” for being refused to steal, he wanted to change his life. The woman is now in bed and she is unable to move due to her pain. A choice, that of stopping the thefts, for which – we read in Il Messaggero – she and the child she was carrying have risked dying. The son was made be born urgentlywith a caesarean section, and is now with her mother at the Umberto I Polyclinic. “My protectors – the woman tells Il Messaggero – sent me a group of hitters to massacre me because I told him I didn't want to steal anymore. They attacked me while I was on the subway, using the brass knuckles and also hitting me with his bottles. I know the instigators and the executors. I told the police their names. I really hope they catch them and justice is done. They must pay for what they have done“.

“After my father's death and my mother's exhaustion, I started with muggings. I – continues the woman to Il Messaggero – was not born in a Roma camp, but to a Croatian family who then moved to Italy. I lived with my parents Florence. But suddenly I found myself alone and I didn't know what to do for a living. As I started with the first thefts and one day I was approached by a group of gypsies. I also got engaged and I had 12 children. From Florence I went to a camp in Rome And I stole to make a living. Now I have decided to stop and change my life.”