ATHENS. “We don’t want the ship to capsize. Please help us, please, I ask you please.’ Katerina Tsata has two boys in front of her who could be her children. I am an Egyptian and a Syrian, they are just twenty years old and they cry without stopping. Next to each other embraced. They didn’t know each other, but now the pain is too great not to share it. The shock and despair of no return must come out, after that journey in the waters of hell, on the carcass called Adriana, the 35-metre boat on which 750 migrants traveled, including 100 children, almost all dead, wrecked in the Peloponnese, at height of Kalamata, Wednesday at the break of dawn.

The two young men are alive. The dead, on the other hand, are in the abyss of Greek waters, they have been swallowed up, they are 4,000 meters deep. The two boys, Syrian and Egyptian, from the Kalamata hospital, where they are hospitalized, tell the Greek Red Cross nurse the last sentences they heard shouted on the phone before being able to leave the sinking boat. The one off Pilo is the second most devastating disaster ever to have occurred in the Mediterranean since Lampedusa 2015. At the time, there were 1000 dead and missing. Today, 104 out of 750 have been saved, 78 confirmed dead, transported to the Schisto Korydallos cemetery , suburb of Athens. Among the recovered bodies, there would also be a woman. The bodies drowned forever, on the other hand, are most likely 600. A shivering figure, as explained by Gianluca Rocco, IOM mission head in Greece, who has arranged the staff, psychologists and interpreters, to rush to assist the living migrants, welcomed until yesterday evening in the tents at the port of Kalamata, and which today will be transferred to the capital. The airport is filled with relatives, who have arrived by plane from half of Europe, to see with their own eyes if their loved ones are still there.

Survivors in Kalamata

«It reminds me of Lampedusa, it’s a massacre – says Rocco -. Those kind of big boats normally from Libya don’t come to Greece, they go to Italy. That point is the deepest in the Mediterranean, searches are practically impossible». The submerged went down like rats in a trap. Probably, “the engine was down, or the enormous number of people who moved quickly caused them to lose stability, or the captain ran away”, he still says. The testimonies are a punch in the stomach, a scene that cannot be thought of as it took place, if one considers that at least 100 children, some very small, were imprisoned in the hold, one thinks together with the women, mothers and sisters, to defend themselves by adverse sea conditions.

In the town on the west coast of the Peloponnese there is no anger, but infinite pain. Manolis Makaris, the doctor who welcomed the survivors to the Kalamata hospital, also has tears in his eyes, and who lent his cell phone throughout yesterday to help the living contact their relatives. Among those rescued, 47 are Syrians, 43 Egyptians, 12 Pakistanis and 2 Palestinians. Among the survivors 10 minors, 5 Egyptians and 5 Syrians. «I was moved when they told me about the little ones on board. The phone keeps ringing, a barrage of phone calls and photos sent to me by relatives of the missing in the hope that I might know if they were alive. Many were from the same village. In the messages, they desperately asked me if I recognized their boys, the children”. The Red Cross nurse explains the conditions in which they found them: dehydration, shock, with obvious sunburn. Some had pneumonia from inserted materials, others rhabdomyolysis. “A son was looking for his mother,” she explains again. Proving that the women were there. Even if the survivors are all men between 15 and 40.



(reuters)

They traveled for 5 days without water and thought they were going to die: already before the shipwreck someone had died from heat and dehydration. “They refused any help,” the Greek Coast Guard spokesman, Captain Nikolaos Alexiou, tries to explain. “This boat was not seaworthy, and no matter what some people on board may have said, the notion of danger cannot be discussed,” thunders UNHCR special envoy Vincent Cochetel. According to the reconstruction, the Search and Rescue Center had been informed on Tuesday morning of the overcrowded fishing vessel by the Operations Center in Rome, which had located the vessel after a call from an activist. The first contact with the boat took place, after difficulties, at 2 pm. At 1.40 am, a person on board raised the alarm: the engine was out of order. At 2am, the boat was seen listing, eventually capsizing.

The Greek authorities have arrested 9 Egyptians suspected of being smugglers. The investigations continue, it seems that some traffickers are among the survivors. They asked for between 4 and 6 thousand dollars per migrant. If you do the math, you reach an unpronounceable figure: 4.5 million euros. Money ended up in the hands of who knows who. Who will forever have 600 people on their conscience, young and who just wanted a better life in Europe. The dream of Europe, the cemetery of Europe.