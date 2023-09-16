Massa’s “quest for justice” for 2008

Never before has the world of Formula 1 seemed to be more focused on what happens in law firms than on the track. What takes center stage, in an ever-increasing manner, is the battle that Felipe Massa is carrying on with his lawyers regarding a possible reassignment of the 2008 world title. The ex-Ferrari driver’s claims are now known: the infamous Renault Crashgate distorted the Singapore GP of that season and the FIA ​​and F1 were aware of it. So that race must be cancelled. This would lead Massa to win the title by default with a five-point advantage over Hamilton.

In recent weeks Massa has unsuccessfully tried to involve both Ferrari and Hamilton himself in his “search for justice“. Bernie Ecclestone, former F1 boss from whose admissions the Brazilian’s battle had started, has on the contrary tried to recant his statements and discredit Paulist’s causetosuggesting that it is a battle carried out exclusively for economic reasons: read, obtain compensation. Ecclestone then, perhaps in an attempt to divert the discussion, suggested that Mercedes could present a real complaint for the way in which the 2021 season ended.

Wolff looks back to 2021

The reference this time is to the Hamilton-Verstappen duel of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, with the famous violations of the Safety Car procedure carried out by Race Director Michael Masi. Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, was asked by journalists present in Singapore this weekend on this topic. The Austrian manager did not hold back and, on the contrary, expressed greatness “interest” for this matter. Words that make one think that the lawyers of the Brackley team may observe the outcome of Massa’s complaint for evaluate a possible similar action regarding the outcome of the 2021 season.

“It is interesting to follow this story – Wolff declared to journalists present at the Marina Bay circuit – clearly it’s something no one expected. The rules of Formula 1 are quite clear. There is a civil lawsuit behind it. It will certainly set a precedent, whatever it is. We are watching the story from the sidelines with curiosity. The FIA ​​commented on the 2021 race [di Abu Dhabi] with a clear statementso that’s why we’re watching with interest“.

It is obvious that if any court ever questioned the validity of the 2008 Singapore GP, Mercedes would have an easy time trying to do the same with the Abu Dhabi race. However, it should be remembered that a possible cancellation of that Grand Prix would not change the outcome of the championship. In fact, the title would remain in the hands of Verstappen, who would become champion on equal points for the greatest number of victories obtained.