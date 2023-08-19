Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

With the launch of the “ADNOC Professional League” in the first round, which concludes today with 3 important confrontations, most notably the Al-Nasr Summit and Al-Jazira, there is still talk of another competition, far from the stadium, specifically the “Mass League”, which was launched by the Professional League last season, to be a reason for Competition among the masses, to attend the stands, with the allocation of prizes, between 60 thousand dirhams for the winning team at home, the “most crowd presence” in the round, and 40 thousand for the “most crowd presence” outside the stadium, and in total the value of the “fan league” prizes amounted to 4.5 One million dirhams, as Al Ain fans took the lead, in terms of the number of times they won, after they harvested 890 thousand dirhams, throughout the season, as they are the most present, followed by Al Wasl «650 thousand dirhams». Who won 590 thousand dirhams. It is expected that the second season of the “Mass League” initiative will ignite hot competition between club fans, to prove their presence in the stands, which was stressed by the Professional League, as Musab Al Marzouki, Director of the Institutional Support Department, revealed the League’s great interest in the fans of “Our League”, and providing all What is needed to make their presence in the stands a success, in the interest of increasing the fun of competition between clubs in “Dora”.

He pointed out that there are facilities in the services of the masses, in addition to the association’s keenness to form work teams on the ground, to ensure the provision of the required services to the masses in all stadiums, in addition to increasing the encouragement tools that can be used, which were not previously available.

On the other hand, 4 summit meetings held in the capital, Abu Dhabi, ranked at the top of the ranking of the matches with the highest attendance rate, and “Abu Dhabi Pride” was a party to three of the “Four Summits”, and the Al Jazeera and Al Wahda summits took the lead with 27 thousand and 491 fans, and the Al Jazeera and Sharjah match came In the “Wasfa” with the presence of 21 thousand fans, Al Ain and Al Wahda “19 thousand and 726 fans, and Al Jazeera and Al Ain” 13 thousand and 520 fans.

The last season witnessed the provision of up to 42 “fan zones” or “entertainment areas” for the fans in various stadiums, consisting of 21 “fan zones” set up by the association in various headquarters and stadiums, 11 “fan zones” set up by Sharjah, and 10 “fan zones” set up by the association. Al Ain, in addition to 32 sports and entertainment shows between the two halves of the match, which are the numbers that are strongly expected to increase during the current season, based on the meetings held by the League with officials organizing matches in professional clubs.