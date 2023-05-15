It was at night and in secret. The Morelos authorities ordered the opening of at least two gigantic mass graves in which dozens of people reported missing were buried. In many cases the bodies had not received autopsies nor did they have investigation folders to clarify what happened. At least 200 people were illegally buried, in a process that demonstrates the participation of the State in the horror of violence and impunity that Mexico suffers. The documentary To see you again, by the filmmaker Carolina Corral Paredes, denounces the responsibility of the prosecutors, local governments and the Government of Morelos, but also the effort of a group of women who have not ceased to expose the truth and demand the burial of the bodies. “The State owes us our children,” cries Tranquilina Hernández, who is looking for her missing daughter, and is one of the protagonists of this horror story.

Presentation of the documentary Volverte a ver, at the Cineteca Nacional. Aggi Garduño

Tranquilina Hernández’s daughter disappeared one afternoon when she went out with her boyfriend to accompany him on an errand. When half an hour had passed since the girl, Mireya Montiel, had not returned, her mother called her mobile phone, but it was turned off. So, she decided to go out looking for her and saw the boy, who is her neighbor, sitting on a bench. She asked about Mireya, but she said that he didn’t know where she was. Nine years after the disappearance of her daughter, Tranquilina Hernández continues to blame that man and his family. Coming face to face with the horror of disappearances in Mexico led this mother to pluck up the courage to search for her daughter and in the process train herself in forensic work. She joined groups of women looking for their loved ones and when the scandal broke out that the Morelos authorities had ordered the secret creation of hidden graves where they buried dozens of the disappeared, she and her companions mobilized to demand the opening of the graves and identify each of the bodies.

The documentary shows the work of Tranquilina Hernández, Edith Hernández and Angélica Rodríguez in the mass graves. Director Corral Paredes’ camera follows these women, who tirelessly delve into the exhumation work with notebooks in hand to take notes and data that serve to identify the people buried illegally. They are so meticulous in their work, that in these notebooks they try to draw the clothes that forensics find: a panty, a school skirt, a shirt, a handkerchief. They point out tattoos, particular signs, the way in which the bodies are found. All this effort because they do not trust the authorities, who in many cases erase evidence. An example: a body from one of the graves was bound by hands and feet, but the experts untied it and pulled the ropes, important evidence to clarify how that person was murdered. For these three women, with actions like this, the authorities want to erase evidence and wash their hands of the murders of dozens of disappeared.

One of those graves opened by the authorities is located in a municipal cemetery in Jojutla, a city located south of Morelos. After the scandal broke, the local prosecutor’s office admitted that at least 35 bodies had been buried in the place, but the search groups for missing persons affirmed that the number could be higher. And the horror surpassed all fears: with the exhumation work, 85 people were located, in a macabre demonstration that the local authorities participate in the disappearances through these clandestine graves. One of the complaints made by the documentary is related to the forensic crisis affecting Mexico. Dozens of bodies accumulate in the Forensic Medical Services (SEMEFOS), which do not have the capacity to care for, process and preserve the corpses, for this reason, in the case of Morelos, the authorities made the decision to bury dozens of bodies in graves. that accumulated in the forensic service.

The camera of the director Corral Paredes moves along the tireless work of three women who, in that grave, collect all the information that serves to identify the corpses and to demonstrate the failures of the authorities. “It is a documentary that observes them, first of all, the searchers, and the officials and that allows us to realize what these moms are made of and what they are made of”, says the director during a press presentation of the film at the Cinetaca Nacional in Mexico City. “It is a camera that observes how they analyze the bodies with care, with love. It is a close look at their effort, but also that it is meant to honor the archive that they have created,” she adds. Corral Paredes was interested in this story because she lived 20 minutes from one of the graves and because she had also been involved in denunciation movements during the so-called war against drugs unleashed by former president Felipe Calderón, which left tens of thousands of deaths. .

Director Carolina Corral Paredes. Aggi Garduño

Her documentary is not only a complaint, but a sample of the resilience of women who diligently search for their disappeared. In addition to the story of Tranquilina Hernández is that of Edith Hernández, whose brother, Israel, was kidnapped from the family building materials factory. And that of Angélica Rodríguez, who is looking for her missing daughter, Viridiana. “My greatest strength is the love I have for my daughter. The wear and tear is a lot, sometimes I don’t want to get out of bed, but love, thinking about her, knowing that no one else is going to look for her, that forces me to get up every day”, explains Rodríguez. This woman is outraged that a decade after the scandal of these mass graves became known, no authority in Morelos has faced legal proceedings, in yet another example of the cancer of impunity that is eating away at Mexico. “No one has been detained, no authority has been charged with a crime and those authorities continue to do things wrong,” says Rodríguez.

The documentary points directly to the state prosecutor at that time, Rodrigo Dorantes, to the state governor, Graco Ramírez, to local deputies and municipal authorities. “The criminals are still outside and our children are missing,” denounces Tranquilina Hernández, indignant. These women expect To see you again serve to open the eyes of Mexican society to the nightmare that thousands of people live in a country where the war against drugs left more than 350,000 dead, there are 112,000 missing persons and more than 52,000 unidentified bodies. The documentary will be released on May 18 in movie theaters across the country, in an effort to keep alive the voice of denunciation of these brave women. “We don’t want you to be on this side. Terror lives with me wherever I go,” says Hernández.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country