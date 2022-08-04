The contradictory statistics of mass graves in El Salvador are the target of a new controversy. Documents from the Salvadoran Institute of Legal Medicine consulted by the Reuters agency recorded 207 bodies recovered from mass graves in a period of two and a half years, between January 2019 and February 2022. In contrast, the figures provided by the Attorney General’s Office reported only 158, with a difference of 49 lengths. Before a new consultation of the figures by Reuters, the Attorney General’s Office sealed the information for two years.

After Nayib Bukele came to power in 2019, the murder rate dropped considerably. The Salvadoran president has denied that it is the result of a truce with criminal groups. After an increase in homicides, the president launched a new war against the gangs, with repressive measures criticized by human rights organizations. More than 48,000 people have been arrested for collaborating or belonging to criminal groups. Official figures no longer classify murders among the incarcerated population or suspects killed by both police and civilians as homicides.