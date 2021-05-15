The United States is witnessing a state of confusion and fierce controversy over a recommendation that allows those who received the anti-corona vaccine not to wear masks, while the World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 epidemic is on its way to causing more deaths than the one recorded in 2020.

The Covid-19 epidemic has killed 3.3 million people since the end of December 2019, while the emergence of mutated versions of the virus and the disparity in the progress of vaccination campaigns continues to cause concern.

In the United States, and after the authorities canceled a recommendation to use masks by people who were fully vaccinated, who make up about 35 percent of the population, several commercial centers such as the giant chain “Walmart” and “Cosco” stores, for sale at low prices, announced on Friday that they abandoned the imposition of masks in their stores Although it remains mandatory when required by local legislation.

But the new, non-binding directives issued by the health authorities surprised local officials, experts and companies, and led to controversy and even altercations in Congress. What many fear is how can it be verified that people have been fully vaccinated?

In Geneva, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that “at the pace at which things are going now”, the epidemic in its second year “will cause more deaths than the first year.”

He called for abandoning the immunization of children and adolescents against the Corona virus and donating the doses that were released in this way to the Kovacs system to be redistributed to poor countries.