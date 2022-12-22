The announcement of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci provides for the extension of the masks until next spring.

Italians are getting ready to enjoy the Christmas holidays to the fullest. It will be a different Christmas than the last 2 years, a free Christmas with no particular restrictions regarding dinner parties and various events. The line adopted by the Government is very clear: it is no longer the time for anticovid restrictions but the virus can be kept under control through the common sense of citizens who know very well by now when it is appropriate to adopt precautions such as a mask and when not.

To clarify it once again was the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci that in an interview with The messenger he said: “We will not introduce obligations, we are a mature country, what matters are information and prevention. It is important to defend fragile people, I mean those with cardiological, pulmonary, oncological, immunosuppressed problems, and above all the over 65s.

So no obligation but reliance on the sense of responsibility of the Italians who know well how to defend the most fragile people. But there is still a case where the mask is mandatory: we are talking about hospitals and residences for the elderly. In these structures there will no longer be an obligation to green pass but the mask will continue to be worn.

The measure will expire next December 31st but the minister has already announced that it will be extended at least until next spring. “We have not removed the obligation and will re-propose it: wearing masks in the hospital is a form of respect for the weakest patients. One of the few things that has bothered me a bit since I became minister is that someone wrote, and still continues to do so today, that we wanted to lift this obligation and then we changed our mind. We never looked back” – the minister’s clarification.

As far as visits to hospitalized relatives are concerned, Tell us he said: “We are working on it, I think it is really the last piece and we will see what measures to adopt, even if I would leave a freedom of choice to the individual hospitals, to the individual health departments who know the reality they manage better than us and therefore can perhaps intervene in the most appropriate way ”.