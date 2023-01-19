The Masked Singer has also been reconfirmed for 2023. Expected in the spring, the celebrity talent will have new masks and new undercover artists to guess, with Milly Carlucci at the helm, as always. However, half of the members of the jury of The Masked Singer will change. Here’s who will leave and who will come in their place.

After the huge success of Dancing With The Starswhich is reconfirmed from year to year, Milly Carlucci will also return in 2023 with The Masked Singerwhich this year will turn to its fourth edition.

Once again the public and the jury will have to go into investigations to find out which famous character is hiding behind the costumes that will be performed on the celebrity talent stage. And just about the jurysome have been circulating in these hours rumors which would relate to the arrival of two new judges which will replace as many who will leave the program.

The Masked Singer: two judges leave their roles

According to the first rumors concerning the new edition of the The Masked Singerit would seem that compared to last year’s lineup, the jury will see two members leave: Arisenow engaged in Channel five in the role of coach ad Friends by Maria De Filippi, it would seem not to be in the investigative team of the celebrity talent of the fourth season.

The other judge who should leave The Masked Singer instead, it should be Catherine bailiffshe also switched to another network, A7leading the quiz show lingo.

New judges at The Masked Singer

For two judges who leave, then new ones will come. To provide a preview of the new detectives de The Masked Singer was Bubino Blog, which revealed the two names that will become part of the cast.

The first name comes directly from the finalists of the last edition of Dancing with the Stars: VAT Zanicchi in fact, it seems that it will go from dancing show to The Masked Singerfollowing Milly Carlucci. The other judge looks like he will Christian De Sicaking of cinepanettone and former judge a Such and Which Show.