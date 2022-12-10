Where The Masked Singer normally attracts at least a million viewers, last night was different. More than 5.6 million people preferred the quarterfinals between the Netherlands and Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar. As a result, the RTL4 show only attracted 819,000 viewers, according to figures from Stichting KijkOnderzoek.

After several episodes with surprises and surprised faces, the guessing panel experienced in The Masked Singer a rare good show last night. Carlo Boszhard, Loretta Schrijver, Gerard Joling and Buddy Vedder all thought they knew who was behind the mask of the Mermaid – and they were right.

The popular program attracted an average of more than 2.3 million viewers last week, but had to lose last night with the quarterfinals between the Orange and Argentina at the World Cup. As a result, 819,000 people tuned in to the program and it ended up in 5th place in the top 25 most watched programs. In total, 1.9 million viewers zapped to RTL4 for at least one minute to catch the show. See also From Microsoft to Wordle: why we should talk more about video games

Orange

Although the Orange managed to attract more than 5.6 million viewers, the quarterfinals were viewed less well than quarterfinals during recent World Cups. The quarterfinals of the World Cup in 2014, when the Netherlands played against Costa Rica, was watched by 7.4 million people. The quarterfinal of the Netherlands against Brazil in 2010 also attracted more than 7 million viewers.

The viewing figures for the group matches of Orange have been lower in recent weeks than is usually the case with major tournaments in which the Netherlands participates. But according to SKO, the figures are difficult to compare. The World Cup in Qatar takes place in the winter, while so far all World Cups have taken place in the summer. In addition, SKO’s calculation only includes people who watch programs at home, a segment that has slowly declined in recent years.

Next year, the service will introduce a new viewership structure in which viewers outside the door are also included in the results. See also Record inflation, currency devaluation and political impasses: Argentina's chaotic economic week

