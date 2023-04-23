Samuel Peron with the mask of the Venetian Knight is the winner of ‘The masked singer’ 2023. Yesterday evening, Saturday 22 April, the final of the talent game show hosted by Milly Carlucci on Rai 1. The episode began with the playoff between the mask della Stella and that of the Shark who was the first to reveal his identity: Tullio Solenghi. During the episode, the other masks were then revealed with the other competitors: Stella (Simona Ventura), Hamster (Nathalie Guetta), Riccio (Massimo Lopez), Donkey (Nino Frassica) who thus won second place, and precisely the Venetian Knight with Samuel Peron who was proclaimed the winner of this fourth edition of the programme.