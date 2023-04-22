The Masked Singer 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the sixth episode, 22 April

Tonight, Saturday 22 April 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the sixth episode of The Masked Singer 2023, the fourth edition of the show hosted by Milly Carlucci, will be broadcast. The formula of the program is known and remains faithful to its origins: 12 VIPs will perform as singers dressed up in funny masks that will not allow those watching and listening to recognize them. To try to find out who it is an ad hoc jury (which will also evaluate the performances) composed of five members: Serena Bortone, Iva Zanicchi, Christian De Sica, Flavio Insinna and Francesco Facchinetti; and the public from home. Where to see the sixth episode of The Masked Singer 2023 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evening at 21.25 on Rai 1.

The Masked Singer 2023 live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

How does it work

We have seen where to see The Masked Singer 2023 on TV and live streaming, but how does the show work? Twelve VIPs, masked to be unrecognizable, take part in a singing competition judged by the audience at home. The identity of each character is revealed only upon elimination of the character. The jury present in the studio and the audience from home have the task of identifying who is hiding under each mask, based on the clues provided during the program episodes.