The Masked Singer 2023: the previews (masks, performances and guests) of the fourth episode of 8 April

This evening, Saturday 8 April 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the fourth episode of The Masked Singer 2023, the fourth edition of the show hosted by Milly Carlucci, will be broadcast. The formula of the program is known and remains faithful to its origins: 12 VIPs will perform as singers dressed up in funny masks that will not allow those watching and listening to recognize them. To try to find out who it is an ad hoc jury (which will also evaluate the performances) composed of five members: Serena Bortone, Iva Zanicchi, Christian De Sica, Flavio Insinna and Francesco Facchinetti; and the audience from home. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews (masks, performances and guests)

What are the masks of the fourth episode of The Masked Singer 2023? Here is the complete list with the related scheduled performances:

Shark

Curly

Venetian Knight

Donkey

Pigeons – ELIMINATED (Simona Izzo and Ricky Tognazzi)

(Simona Izzo and Ricky Tognazzi) Piggy

Star

Swan – ELIMINATED (Sandra Milo and Antonio Mezzancella)

(Sandra Milo and Antonio Mezzancella) Rose – DELETED (Valeria Fabrizi)

(Valeria Fabrizi) Hamster

Black Squirrel

Hippopotamus – DELETED (Bad)

This third episode will be enriched by many incursions: several guests will arrive in the studio to deny or sidetrack the hypotheses made by the jury of investigators. In each episode, together with the public at home, they evaluate the performances of the competitors in the race via social voting. Furthermore, listening to their singing performances, they will make assumptions and hypotheses trying to catch every clue useful for revealing the identity hidden under all those colorful feathers, sparkling sequins and voluminous costumes. Fundamental to the investigations, the popular investigative pool led by Sara Di Vaira, in the role of “Chief Investigator”, who will actively contribute to the detective work together with her assistant Rossella Erra. Once again this year, the masked singers have the opportunity to respond live to the questions of the investigators who, together with the public involved in the game, can study the pauses, phrases and inflections of their voice which, however, is counterfeited.

Will the mask of the Heart also return, that is “The Masked Singer for one night”, which after having hidden Stefania and Amanda Sandrelli in the first episode, Albano and Jasmine Carrisi in the second, and the Rich and the Poor in the third, will you see tonight? Maximum confidentiality, we will only find out during the episode…

Finally, the “Golden Mask” mechanism will be used again which will allow some of the investigators in the jury to try to immediately unmask the mask they believe they have guessed. If the identified name is the correct one, the mask will be forced to reveal its identity. During the evening, therefore, there could be more unmasking that would be added to the usual one scheduled at the end of the episode after the final play-off.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Masked Singer 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.