The mask will once again be mandatory in all health centers in the Region of Murcia starting this Saturday, January 6. The Murcian Health Service thus joins the decision of the Community of Valencia and Catalonia, the first to decide this Friday, and will establish this measure in hospitals, health centers, primary care emergency services and clinics in the Region, due to the increased incidence of respiratory infections.

The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, recalled that “with this measure we want to protect all patients and professionals. “We also encourage wearing a mask in any space, when you have symptoms of suffering from a respiratory illness, to avoid infecting other people.”

Since December 30, the Murcian Health Service (SMS) has offered free masks in the emergency services of its ten hospitals and in Primary Care emergencies, health centers and offices for patients and companions. This measure, together with the mandatory nature starting tomorrow, is aimed at avoiding infections due to respiratory infections in the population and health professionals.

At the same time, it recommends taking extreme protection measures to protect oneself and thus avoid contagion and the circulation of viruses, and calls on the general population to use the mask when they report symptoms such as colds, coughs or any compatible symptoms. with a respiratory virus, especially if they will be in contact with vulnerable patients.

The global incidence of respiratory infections has increased by 23.4 percent in the last week. Healthcare pressure has increased markedly in recent days due to the increase in respiratory infections, mainly due to flu.

The Murcian Health Service has more than 4,000 more professionals compared to before the pandemic and all hospitals in the Region have contingency plans to enable all the necessary means, based on the needs of each hospital to face the next weeks. Therefore, to improve care in health centers, devices are being reinforced based on the needs due to the care load that is generated.

Recommendations and vaccination



The portal www.murciasalud.es will publish today a scheme of recommendations for the prevention of respiratory infections for citizens, which specifies who is part of the vulnerable population, who must be especially protected: people aged 60 or over, people with chronic illness and pregnant women, and also the measures recommended for this population group such as vaccination against the flu, including smokers and reducing contacts with sick people, trying to use a mask with them.

Regarding the population with symptoms, the recommended measures are to cover themselves with disposable tissues when coughing or sneezing, reduce contacts with vulnerable people, wear a mask and avoid crowds. The vaccination campaign remains open to the entire population since December 11. The appointment can be made through the Murciasalud application and website, as well as at health centers, in person or by telephone.