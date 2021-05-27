In a year marked by the pandemic, masks to protect themselves from the virus have become the star gift for the Kings and their daughters. Up to 35 masks have arrived at the Palacio de la Zarzuela in these months along with the now traditional pins, handkerchiefs or ties, according to what the Royal House has announced this Thursday in its rendering of accounts for the year 2020. In it they are detailed, in addition to the gifts received, the breakdown of expenses, the reports that audit the institution’s accounts and the remuneration of its senior officials. For the first time, an interactive activity report is also included, which summarizes the work of the members of the Royal Family during the past year.

According to this report, in total, the monarchs and their daughters have received 246 presents, a lower figure than last year, when they were presented with 423, and in which don Juan Carlos does not appear for the first time. Felipe VI continues to be the most honored member with 89 gifts. It is followed by Queen Letizia who has received 61, compared to the 70 that both have obtained during their official acts. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía have nine joint gifts and her grandmother, Queen Sofía, with a single gift, which was made by the director of the music school that bears her name.

In the gift ranking, books are also a safe value, like the facsimile of ‘Don Quixote’ that the president of the Senate, Pilar Llop, gave to Leonor de Borbón for her birthday. There are also pashminas, stuffed animals, bracelets – more than four and many of them solidarity – in addition to typical Ibizan dresses, three sets of earrings (gift from the Cardinal Council of Santiago de Compostela). The two helmets of Fernando Alonso stand out, with autograph included, which Felipe VI received. The first, from the hand of the CEO of the Renault Group during a hearing in the Zarzuela. And the second from the pilot’s own hand on July 30 during the visit to the Alonso museum and circuit in Asturias.

The members of the Royal Family carried out over the past year 360 activities inside and outside of Spain (of which 97 consisted of videoconferences), including a tour of all the autonomous communities, they received 1,629 people during the 224 hearings they held, and they traveled abroad officially on eight occasions. Within the Zarzuela agenda, the sectors to which the Kings and their daughters devoted the most time were those related to the economy (20%), institutions (18%), culture (16%), solidarity (14 %) and international relations (12%).