A scandal due to the collection of commissions in the purchase of medical equipment protector in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic worryingly undermines the popularity of the Union’s government parties as a decisive election year begins. Baptized since the weekend as the ‘mask scandal’, the case has its origin in the greed of two conservative deputies who enriched themselves by mediating million-dollar operations for the purchase of this medical material by public institutions. Meanwhile, the Christian democrat Nikolas Löbel resigned this Monday his parliamentary mandate and his affiliation to the CDU after acknowledging that he pocketed 250,000 euros in commissions for facilitating an operation to buy masks. A few hours later, his colleague from the Social Christian Union Georg Nüsslein resigned as vice president of the Union’s parliamentary group and handed over his CSU card, although he did not leave his seat, when he was investigated for corruption in another similar effort.

The performance of both has been “Absolutely indecent”said Tuesday the new president of the CDU and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, who aspires to succeed Angela Merkel in the Federal Chancellery. Laschet announced consequences and did not rule out the existence of other similar cases in the conservative ranks. “If someone else has done business of this type, you can hurry to let me know before it comes to light,” warned the Christian Democratic leader. In turn, Markus Söder, president of the CSU, prime minister of Bavaria and also a candidate for the head of the German government, strongly condemned politicians who “take advantage of the crisis to make money.” They are both aware that scandal can end popularity bonanza Conservatives have been swimming in so far thanks to Merkel’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, which is backed by a vast majority of citizens.

Also that the immoral performance of its deputies comes at the most inopportune of moments, when a decisive electoral year is about to begin, which opens next Sunday with regional elections in the federal states of Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. . After almost 16 years of Merkel’s ruleConservatives seem for the first time aware that there is no guarantee that they will retain power when “the boss” steps down in September. But above all that until then his current advantageous situation in the polls on voting intention diminishes considerably if other scandals like this arise until the general legislative elections in September and the regional elections that are also held this year in Saxony-Anhalt, Berlin, Thuringia and Mecklenburg-Antepomerania.

Ralph Brinkhaus, parliamentary leader of the Union group (CDU / CSU) in the Bundestag, announced the application of extensive measures so that such cases do not recur. «As a parliamentary group we are going to provide ourselves with a code of conduct that goes beyond what is legally expected of the members of the German Bundestag, “Brinkhaus said in a message to Conservative deputies, while in television statements he acknowledged having” made mistakes by not paying attention “to what other colleagues in the German lower house. In this sense, Norbert Walter-Borjans, co-president of the German Social Democrats (SPD), demanded a tightening of the register of “lobbies” recently agreed by his party with the conservatives to control groups and organizations that try to influence legislators. “All democrats must be interested that greed and nepotism lack opportunities in our parliaments,” said the SPD leader, who called on Laschet and Söder to establish together in the German lower house “effective and transparent rules, as well as sanctions for those who violate them.