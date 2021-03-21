The so-called ‘mask scandal’, which is dramatically reducing the popularity of the German conservative rulers for alleged cases of corruption and personal enrichment in their ranks, also splashes the federal head of the Health portfolio, Jens Spahn. His ministry bought more than half a million masks from Burda GmbH last year. The latter’s office in Berlin is headed by the minister’s own husband, Daniel Funke, reveals Spiegel Online this Sunday, which presumes a conflict of interest in that business.

The German Ministry of Health delivered last Thursday to the parliamentary commission competent a comprehensive list of companies with which it had signed contracts for the supply of masks during the coronavirus epidemic. In it appears the firm Burda GmbH that provided 570,000 masks to the Ministry of Spahn.

To questions from the digital writing of the German weekly, the ministry stressed that the offer of the masks came from the president of the group Hubert Burda, Paul Bernhard Kallen, who personally addressed the minister in April 2020, at a time when the The federal government was desperately looking for suppliers of medical supplies. This item was contracted directly and without going out to public tender, although practically all purchases of this type of material made by Germany in March and April 2020, more than 700, were carried out by the same procedure in the face of urgent needs and shortages in world markets. Also to questions from Spiegel Online, the Burda group assured that the minister’s husband was “never informed” or participated in that business and did not charge any commission.

The mask scandal so far has led to the suspension of militancy and abandonment of the common parliamentary group of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Bavarian Social Christian Union (CSU) of two deputies for alleged corruption and the collection of juicy commissions in the management of operations for the purchase of masks by German public institutions. Two other Conservative MPs have also resigned because of their close contacts with autocratic foreign regimes or politicians.

To them he joins from this Sunday Alfred Sauter, former Minister of Justice of Bavaria and regional deputy, who announced this morning the abandonment of all his political positions, also his position in the executive of the CSU, after German prosecutors opened an investigation against him for the collection of 1.2 million euros in commissions in a business for the purchase of masks by the Bavarian Ministry of Health .

Many companies that manufacture medical supplies have denounced in recent weeks and months that, despite presenting interesting offers to the federal Ministry of Health for the supply of masks, in most cases they did not receive even a response from Spahn’s office . Spiegel Online notes that affected firms are wondering whether it is necessary to have “political sponsors” to do business with the federal government. Daniel Funke, a journalist who married Spahn in 2017, has worked for the Burda publishing group since 2007 and in September 2019 took over the management of the consortium’s Berlin office with the aim, according to the company itself, of “establishing and cultivating relationships with important representatives of stakeholders from all relevant social areas ». Burda managed through a firm in Singapore, of which it owns 10% of shares, the production, supply and air transport of the masks, which it also financed in advance, the group says.

In the meantime and as a consequence of the scandal, the president of the CSU and prime minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder, announced this Sunday that his party will significantly toughen the labor standards for all its public representatives, from which “full transparency” on their personal income will be required from now on.. “We want to have a broad and complete image, down to the smallest branch,” said Söder, who stressed that all men and women who from now on want to be CSU candidates for public office must sign a “declaration of integrity” and commit to abiding by a strict code of behavior. Whoever does not sign it “will not be a candidate or assume any mandate,” warned the Bavarian conservative leader, after commenting that “today we have to do a general cleaning.”