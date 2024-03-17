A green mask, a cartoonish laugh, a disturbing smile and lots and lots of branded madness Jim Carrey: these are the key words we want to use to describe the cult of the 90s “The Mask – From Zero to Myth”.

Surprisingly, Warner Bros has decided to bring this beloved 1994 film back to theaters: starting from 18th to 20th March it will be possible to relive the adventure of Stanley Ipkiss in some selected cinemas, as reported on the official website Warner Bros.

Let's read the plot of the film together:

When wearing an ancient Nordic mask, Stanley Ipkiss moves at the speed of light, knows every desire of others, satisfies every whim and dances like Fred Astaire, Gumby and Baryshnikov combined. He is irresistible! Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz star in this story about a cute, socially inept bank teller who discovers a mask that transforms him into a superhero… but one of those best not to call for help!

If you are among the few who have never had the opportunity to see this film, know that it could be an opportunity not to be missed: the irreverence of The Mask emerges in all its splendor thanks to the memorable performance of Jim Carrey, certainly not an actor new to situations and characters outside the box.



