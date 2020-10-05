“May I afford to give you a mask?” “ proposed the other day, during the presentation of a cultural initiative, a press officer. With pleasure thanks. Businesses use it as an advertisement. It has become trendy. As “Will you take a little hydroalcoholic gel again?” “… Yes, but then a lick, just for the road.

We know that the big houses have started doing it. We have designer masks. You have to pay the price, but it’s chic. Might as well make it a fashion accessory and surgical blue does not suit everyone and all seasons. With autumn and the dead leaves, we will have to renew ourselves. Never without my mask.

What was it like before when you had a mouth? When it’s over, if it ends one day, we won’t be able to do without it without feeling fragile and naked. If we remove them, the babies will be afraid. Help, mom and dad have teeth like wolves. Let’s keep laughing about it if we can. To live happily, let’s laugh in masks.