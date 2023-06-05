“In the Belgorod region, one of the energy facilities caught fire. The initial cause of the fire was an explosive device that fell from a drone. There were no injuries or loss of life,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov added on the Telegram app.

Gladkov said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces continued shelling the border area overnight and into Sunday morning, after killing two people the night before and evacuating hundreds of children away from the border..

“During the night, the situation was turbulent,” he added, referring to an incident “Lots of damage in the towns of Chepekino and Volokonovsky due to the latest shelling.

The Russian official later stated that fires broke out in Chebykino after Ukrainian forces shelled the market area in the center of the town, adding that no one was injured. Chebykino is about seven kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

And he added that more than four thousand have been transferred to temporary accommodation in the region.

And in late May, the Russian army announced that it had repelled one of the most dangerous cross-border attacks by a Ukrainian “sabotage group”, which it said had entered Russian territory in Belgorod..

Ukraine denied launching an attack on Moscow last week and also denied its military’s involvement in incursions into Belgorod. It says that these operations are carried out by Russian volunteer fighters.

Chebykino, with a population of about 40,000, and other places in Belgorod have been attacked frequently recently. Gladkov told Russian media that the region was now in “real conditions of war.”“.